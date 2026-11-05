I developed a love for all things Africa while traveling there. I loved it so much that I went back. But while I marveled at the animals and the landscape of South Africa, I never saw the “fairy circles” of Namib. In the hyper-arid desert of the Namib Desert in southwestern Africa, there are these “fairy circles.” At least that is what the locals call them.

In the Namib Desert, the earth is stamped with a strange, hypnotic pattern. From the air, the landscape looks like it has been decorated with thousands of polka dots. They are perfectly circular, barren patches of earth, each ringed by a distinct halo of lush, perennial grass.

Local communities explained these “fairy circles” by attributing them to subterranean dragons breathing toxic fire, or underground spirits. It was so puzzling that scientists offered equally weird hypotheses, including radioactive soil pockets or localized colonies of subterranean termites.

Recently scientists discovered the true explanation, which involves mathematics. Using computer modeling, scientists discovered that “fairy circles” are the result of plants mathematically organizing themselves to survive in extreme environments where water is scarce.

In a desert, individual grass plants cannot afford to grow too close to one another, or they drain the soil of moisture and perish together.

Instead, through sheer competition, the plants naturally space themselves out into hexagonal grids, creating bare patches of soil in between. These barren circles act like mini watersheds. When a rare thunderstorm arrives, the water runs off the packed soil of the circle and flows directly to the roots of the surrounding grass ring. These water reservoirs keep the plants alive through prolonged droughts.

There is no central blueprint, no mastermind directing the plants where to grow. Yet, out of the chaos of harsh competition and scarcity, an elegant and beautiful geometry emerges—proving, once again, that nature has its own mathematical logic for finding order in the harshest places.

Angela Rieck, a Caroline County native, received her PhD in Mathematical Psychology from the University of Maryland and worked as a scientist at Bell Labs, and other high-tech companies in New Jersey before retiring as a corporate executive. Angela and her dogs divide their time between St Michaels and Key West Florida. Her daughter lives and works in New York City.