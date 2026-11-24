You’ve likely seen TV ads from one of the two leading prediction market companies fighting for first-to-market advantage. It’s one of the fastest-growing industries, already worth billions of dollars, and if it goes unchecked, it will represent the casinoification of our culture.

The leader in the prediction market space is Kalshi, which sounds like an organic cereal I used to eat. Its offshore, Panama-based competitor is Polymarket, which sounds like a new gender designation. What these companies are trying hard not to sound like, at least in name, is a new online betting operation, which would invite traditional gambling oversight and regulation.

The casino mentality overwhelmed professional sports through FanDuel’s partnerships with the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA, where leagues get a piece of the action. Prediction markets let you bet on almost everything else. Will Jensen Huang be reinstated as CEO of Nvidia? Will the USC college football coach lose his job? How long will Taylor Swift be married? And on and on. Under U.S. rules, certain subjects are out of bounds, including assassination, terrorism, death, war, military operations, and illegal activity. Insider trading is also forbidden.

Under Biden, the U.S. government slow-rolled the development of the prediction business. Under Trump, Michael Selig, chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and a prediction market fanboy, has taken a very supportive approach, allowing players to self-regulate. Selig spends much of his time defending his agency’s right to regulate prediction markets and suing states trying to ban them under existing gambling laws.

Light regulation can encourage bad behavior that can crash through the large regulatory cracks. It also raises concerns about national security, market manipulation and fraud. According to the Justice Department, a soldier named Gannon Ken Van Dyke allegedly made more than $400,000 this year trading on Polymarket based on classified information about the timing of a U.S. military operation to capture Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela.

CBS News also reported on suspicious bets involving the war in Iran. “Nine connected Polymarket accounts have raked in more than $2.4 million betting almost exclusively on U.S. military actions in what digital detectives from the data analytics firm Bubblemaps have identified as a potentially egregious case of insider trading.” U.S. regulators have even less control over an offshore exchange like Polymarket, which can list contracts on events such as war, terrorism and assassination that U.S. law forbids.

Big money is at play. NEXTPredict reports that Kalshi alone has surpassed $1 trillion in annualized trading volume and $1.5 billion in annualized revenue, while Polymarket has surpassed $1 billion in annualized revenue. According to CoinStats, “Kalshi does not charge a flat percentage or a fixed dollar amount per trade. Its revenue comes from a variable, probability-based commission formula. The trade fee scales with how uncertain the market is.”

How does Kalshi work? Assume you bet $10,000 that JD Vance will be the 2028 GOP presidential nominee. Kalshi acts like a matchmaking exchange that pairs your bet with one or more traders on the opposite side who believe Vance will not be the nominee. On Kalshi, Vance’s “Yes” shares trade around 31¢ to 33¢, while “No” shares trade around 68¢ to 70¢. If you buy “Yes” at 32¢ per contract, your $10,000 buys 31,250 contracts before fees.

Kalshi then matches your 31,250 contracts with traders willing to buy 31,250 “No” contracts at 68¢ each, totaling $21,250. It doesn’t have to be one trader. It could be 50 different traders whose orders add up to 31,250 contracts. Kalshi places your $10,000 and their $21,250 together in a regulated clearinghouse escrow account, creating a combined $31,250 pot at $1 per matched pair.

If Vance wins the nomination, every “Yes” contract pays $1, and you collect the $31,250 pot: your original $10,000 plus $21,250 in profit, minus Kalshi’s trading fees. The “No” traders lose their $21,250. If Vance does not win the nomination, the “No” contracts pay $1 each, and the traders on that side collect the $31,250 pot.

The Brookings Institution says prediction platforms “blur the line between finance and gambling.” People trade on everything from sports and elections to military strikes and the price of a Costco hot dog. Brookings argues that this kind of speculation raises legal, economic, ethical and national security questions, as well as a more basic question about what financial markets are for.

These companies are moving fast to solidify their market position while Trump, a former casino owner, is president. The Trump family can always sniff out a good grift. Donald Trump Jr. began serving as a strategic adviser to Kalshi in 2025. The relationship ended soon after his venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, increased its stake in rival Polymarket. Polymarket was recently valued at $21 billion after a $1 billion financing round led by 1789 Capital, with roughly $300 million from 1789 Capital and other lead investors. Democrats’ investigations into Trump family business dealings will include prediction markets.

I thought gambling in the U.S. was regulated by the states and Indian tribes. Since prediction markets look, quack and walk like traditional gambling, they should also fall under their purview. Oddly, prediction markets are regulated by the CFTC, which oversees financial derivatives and commodity trading.

The CFTC says prediction markets allow users to trade “swaps,” a type of financial contract, and therefore fall under its authority. Whether an event contract qualifies as a swap subject to CFTC regulation is the key question in whether prediction markets are deemed financial instruments or just fancy gambling. Prediction businesses appear to have found a clever end run around time-consuming state and tribal regulation and licensing.

A big fight is about to begin with Democrats in power and the 2028 presidential election on the horizon. Leading the charge will be state gaming regulators, tribal nations and lawmakers who say prediction market contracts are just bets in disguise and should be regulated under state gambling laws. States will fight for their piece of the action while defending their existing stream of gaming revenue from this new competitor. Legal gaming is reportedly an $80 billion business that pays $16 billion in gaming taxes to state and local governments. In 2024, Indian gaming generated $44 billion.

My prediction is that Democrats will claim prediction businesses are gaming platforms and should be regulated by states and tribes. Congress will take its oversight role seriously, and states will eventually win the jurisdictional fight, resulting in more gambling revenue. A Democrat will have to win the White House in 2028 to unravel things at the CFTC by replacing the Trump goon.

More people will turn to Gamblers Anonymous as betting opportunities multiply, and a disproportionate number of poor people who make bets will lose money. Kalshi, or some future incarnation, will strike strategic media deals, and its betting odds on elections and other aspects of our lives will be everywhere.

That is my bet. Any takers?