Almost 100 years ago to the day that my great-grandmother, Susan Anderson, agreed to move from Illinois to Nebraska, I agreed to move to New Zealand.

I made the move with three kids; Susan had two daughters: a toddler and a two-month-old. The baby would grow up to become my grandmother, Ada. Susan would have another child, alone in a sod house with a dirt floor on that Nebraska plain, while my great-grandfather Charles, rode ten miles hell-for-leather to find a doctor. A neighbor would get there first and help Susan birth a son.

What do we carry of our ancestors and where do we carry it? I suspect our inheritances are both obvious, like straight brows or high cheekbones, and secret, lost to time but perhaps not to biology. Could we inherit both the energy of wonder and the residual wounds of our forebearers?

In 1885, Susan and Charles loaded their belongings, including their horses, onto a train and headed west to claim 160 acres of empty prairie. At a stop in Omaha, authorities boarded the train, insisted Charles’ best mare was sick, and confiscated her. Charles wrote home that his horse had been stolen and there was nothing he could do about it.

The law said that each claim had to have a proven source of water, so shortly after their arrival Charles had a 95-foot-deep well dug by hand while his neighbor, who could not find water, dug a hole and put a barrel of water in it, then lowered a bucket and cranked it up to prove to the government assessor that he too had found water. Homesteaders improvised.

As soon as they could, Charles and Susan replaced their temporary shanty by building a sod house with a thatched roof and settled in. The original little house on the prairie. In New Zealand, I had it easier, although I spent as long in transit by plane as my great-grandparents did by train. A beautiful Victorian home on a hillside overlooking the island of Rangitoto in the Hauraki Gulf. My hardship? Driving three kids, jet-lagged, to three different

schools on the wrong side of the road in a city of a million people, the day after I arrived. It wasn’t giving birth in a hut with a dirt floor, but close. And there was making a new life 12,000 miles from friends, home, a job I had loved, and extended family. A place so far away it was already tomorrow.

Still, I wasn’t battling snakes in the walls, fleas in the roof, or coyotes in the yard. And in New Zealand we made friends, the country was beautiful, our home lovely, yet there were similarities across the century. Whereas Susan looked out her door and saw endless grasslands as flat as an ocean, I saw an ocean as flat as grasslands, seaming the sea to the sky.

I wish I’d been happier. Did I bring homesickness with me? Susan’s homesickness a century later?

When blizzards buried the landscape, Charles tied a rope to the doorknob as he foundered to the barn to feed the livestock so that he could find his way back to the house. Then famine struck, the cattle began dying, and Susan longed for home, as did I.

They stuck it out seven years—one year longer than necessary to validate the claim. Then in 1892, they sold the 160 acres for $2100 and returned to Illinois. I know this because for a couple of centuries my family has been writing things down.

My great-grandchildren will most likely not know I existed. They won’t know my name, what I loved, feared, or longed for. Nor will yours know you.

Unless you tell them.

I found a letter that Ada, Susan’s infant daughter, the little homesteader who became my grandmother, wrote to my grandfather, 50 years into their marriage. She was dying. I was two at the time she wrote it, the youngest daughter of her youngest daughter. I would never know anything about this grandmother that was not a secondhand anecdote. Except for this:

In the letter, she asks that my grandfather not cry for her, and that their children not cry for her, when she has to go. She has loved her life. She has loved her choices. Loved the man she married and wanted no other.

“And I have loved our children to the point of worship.”

Half a century after it was written that sentence was a statement of inheritance. I not only love my children that same way; I know that they love their children that intensely, as do the partners they married. And I feel lucky in that. And privileged to read of the experiences of women I never knew who are a part of me. Who made me. Who may in some way reside in me.

From where she wrote at a farmhouse table, my grandmother could not have imagined we would walk on the moon and measure ancient riverbeds on Mars. She would never see the sprawl of this magnificent country from the air.

What if you wrote a letter to a future you can only imagine; to the children of your children’s

children?

The life you touch may be a hundred years in the making, but those to follow should know you.

Yes?

Who or what in this life do you love to the point of worship?

Think about that for a minute. And introduce yourself.

Laura J. Oliver is an award-winning developmental book editor and writing coach, who has taught writing at the University of Maryland and St. John’s College. She is the author of The Story Within (Penguin Random House). Co-creator of The Writing Intensive at St. John’s College, she is the recipient of a Maryland State Arts Council Individual Artist Award in Fiction, an Anne Arundel County Arts Council Literary Arts Award winner, a two-time Glimmer Train Short Fiction finalist, and her work has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. To support Laura's contributions to the Spy and other creative writers on the Mid-Shore, please support the Spy's art coverage by clicking here.