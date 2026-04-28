In a recent Spy interview, Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble offers a candid look at Maryland’s relatively new police accountability system—one that has shifted key disciplinary authority away from elected sheriffs and into the hands of citizen-led review bodies. Created under the state’s 2021 police reform law, the system includes both the Police Accountability Board (PAB), which serves a public-facing oversight role, and the Administrative Charging Committee (ACC), which makes final decisions on officer discipline. When the law was first introduced, Gamble was very openly skeptical, concerned that the ACC in particular reduced a core responsibility of his office: supervising and disciplining his own deputies.

But a few years in with the new system, his view has evolved. While still noting the added time, cost, and administrative burden the system places on his department, Gamble acknowledges that the process can strengthen public trust and provide an independent check on internal decisions. In this conversation, he walks through how the system works in practice—from citizen complaints to disciplinary outcomes—and reflects on what has changed, what hasn’t, and what it means for policing in Talbot County today.

This video is approximately 10 minutes in length.