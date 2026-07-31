This is a work crew from the Gulf Refining Company, which has recently been identified as being at Easton Point in Easton, Maryland, in the 1940’s and 1950s. Do you recognize any of these men? We would love to have their names added to our Talbot Historical Society Past Perfect Museum database. Maybe one of your relatives is in this group?

Contact: Cathy Hill cvhill13@yahoo.com to share your old photos and purchase our collections photos. Comment, Like our page and join the Talbot Historical Society!