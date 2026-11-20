Oxford, Maryland c. 1950. At the time this aerial photo of the Oxford Packing Co. was taken it was owned by a Mr. Nollmeyer. The THS Archive facts also state that Spat Taylor’s Marine Repair and the Oxford Boatyard are in the background. Note the pile of oyster shells and the Skipjack!! Do you have any special memories of this area? Do you remember when the Oxford Carryout was there? Yum!! Now it’s Schooners Landing and the Scottish Creamery.

Photo from the H. Robins Hollyday Collection at THS. Contact: Cathy Hill cvhill@atlanticbb.net to share your old photos