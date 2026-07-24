This Talbot Historical Society Laird Wise Collection photo is of Main Street in Trappe, Maryland c. 1960! On the left is the Bank that is now The Coffee Trappe and the Sinclair Station which has been demolished and is a parking lot. On the right is the building that is now Momma Maria’s. The history of the Trappe District of Talbot County goes back to around 1632 when traders from William Claiborne’s Kent Island settlement sailed south searching for Indians to trade with. When they sailed near what is now the Trappe District, 200 to 300 Choptank native Americans in log canoes tried to capture them but they were able to sail away in their shallop. The town of Trappe was created near where Indian foot trails converged on Henry Alexander’s patented tract of 1100 acres. A Quaker meeting house was recorded in 1674 as being where Scott’s Methodist Church is today. Facts: “ Trappe, The Story of an Old -Fashioned Town” by Dickson Preston 1996.[/caption]

Contact: Cathy Hill cvhill13@yahoo.com to share your old photos and purchase our collections photos. Comment, Like our page and join the Talbot Historical Society!