Here is another Talbot Historical Society H. Robins Hollyday Collection photo that we need help with identifications? We know that the undated photo was taken at an Agriculture Exhibit at Moton High School on Glenwood Avenue in Easton, Maryland but none of the men’s names are known? Do you recognize anyone?

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