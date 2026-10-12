One sign of how competitive the 2026 midterm elections have become in Talbot County is that many voters may know the leaders of the two parties’ central committees better than some of the candidates on the ballot.

Phil Jackson and Shari Wilcoxon have become two of the most visible advocates for their parties’ candidates this year.

Phil, a former Talbot County Council candidate, chairs the Talbot County Democratic Central Committee, whose members have been very active this year. They believe growing public dissatisfaction with the Trump administration has improved their party’s chances in nearly every contested local race.

Shari, chair of the Talbot County Republican Central Committee, is just as active. She has organized and promoted the party’s candidates, including school board candidates whose views reflect its current priorities, and she regularly speaks before the County Council and Easton Town Council on local issues. She and her colleagues believe that basic Republican values such as no new taxes will align better with the Mid-Shore’s conservative values.

Both are helping lead their parties’ campaigns in key local races, including County Council and Board of Education, and both are engaged in the larger debates over Maryland redistricting, the First Congressional District and the race for governor.

That is why the Spy decided it would be educational for the community to hear from them directly. Candidates must appeal to a broad range of voters, while central committee leaders can be more openly partisan and direct about their parties’ priorities. The result is a chance to hear not only what candidates promise but what the parties themselves believe, what they are fighting for, and how they hope to persuade Talbot County voters in November.

The Spy sat down with Phil and Shari for a long-form interview on major local issues and how these races connect to national party platforms.

Phil Jackson

Shari Wilcoxon

Cover: Phil Jackson and Shari Wilcoxon. Interview stills: Spy Community Media; cropped to 500 × 300.

Originally published in The Talbot Spy.