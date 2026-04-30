The Talbot County Council held their regular meeting on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. All Council members were present.

Proclamation: Retirement of Shauna Beulah – Talbot County Free Library

The Council presented a proclamation to Shauna Beulah in recognition of her retirement as Branch Manager of the St. Michaels Library.

As the proclamation stated, Ms. Beulah’s passion for books began in her youth and continued into her early career working in her high school library. After relocating to Maryland’s Eastern Shore nearly 50 years ago, she began volunteering with the Talbot County Free Library in Easton before joining the staff as a part-time employee in 1984.

In 1986, Ms. Beulah became the first paid Branch Manager of the St. Michaels Library, a branch originally staffed by volunteers. Over the next four decades, she played a central role in the branch’s growth and evolution, overseeing multiple relocations, including moves to Fremont Street, temporary quarters in Muskrat Park following Hurricane Isabel in 2003, and most recently, the transition during the 2025–2026 renovation and expansion project.

During Hurricane Isabel, Ms. Beulah led efforts to protect and preserve the branch’s collection following significant flooding and later oversaw its return once the facility was restored. She also contributed her institutional knowledge to the planning and design of the library’s most recent renovation to ensure the updated facility would continue to meet the needs of the St. Michaels and Bay Hundred communities.

After 45 years of dedicated service to the Talbot County Free Library system, Ms. Beulah will retire on May 1, 2026. Council members recognized her as a beloved and longstanding figure in the community and expressed their sincere appreciation for her decades of service, leadership, and lasting impact on generations of residents.

Proclamation: Sexual Assault Awareness Month – April 2026

The Council proclaimed April 2026 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Talbot County. XX Susan Ahlstrom, Regional Navigator and Lauren Weber, Chief Strategy Officer of For All Seasons accepted the proclamation, and stated that For All Seasons is the only designated Rape Crisis Center on the Mid-Shore.

The proclamation noted that sexual assault, abuse and harassment impacts individuals of all ages, genders, and backgrounds, and every member of the community deserves safety, dignity, and respect. Council highlighted the importance of raising awareness and supporting survivors, noting that a significant number of Maryland residents experience sexual violence in their lifetime, often beginning at a young age.

Council also acknowledged the work of For All Seasons and its April campaign focused on helping Mid-Shore residents stay informed, vigilant, and equipped to recognize and prevent sexual violence. The County reaffirmed its commitment to supporting organizations that provide critical services to survivors and to promoting education, prevention, and community engagement year-round.

Proclamation Honoring Kelley Callaghan

The Council issued a proclamation honoring Kelley Callaghan for her contributions to the community.

As the proclamation stated, Ms. Callaghan has demonstrated extraordinary compassion, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to serving others. Through her work with Talbot Goes Purple, she has advanced substance abuse prevention efforts by empowering youth and families to make healthy, informed choices.

Council also recognized her involvement with Teen Court, where she has supported restorative justice practices that guide young people toward accountability and positive outcomes, as well as her leadership at Grace Street, a recovery community organization, which has become a vital resource offering support, connection, and basic necessities to individuals in need.

In particular, Council highlighted Ms. Callaghan’s extraordinary efforts during periods of extreme cold in January 2026, when she personally ensured Grace Street remained open as a 24-hour warming center, providing a safe and welcoming refuge for vulnerable members of the community.

Council members commended Ms. Callaghan’s lasting impact on the lives of individuals and families throughout Talbot County, noting her service as an inspiring example of compassion, innovation, and community leadership. Sheriff Joe Gamble also presented Ms. Callaghan with a Sheriff’s Salute Award in recognition of her outstanding service to the community.

Council Member Dave Stepp offered remarks recognizing Ms. Callaghan’s contributions, noting that “there are not many people in this room who have not been touched by at least one of the issues your work addresses. What else can I say except a heartfelt thank you. You are solving not just one need, but many needs in our community. When you see people who are struggling and vulnerable, for you to step in and do what you are doing—there are almost no words. Thank you.”

Presentation: Waterfowl Festival Economic Impact Study

Deena Kilmon, Executive Director of Waterfowl Festival, Inc., presented the findings of an economic impact study related to the annual Waterfowl Festival.

The presentation highlighted the Festival’s continued growth and significant economic impact, noting that the 2025 Festival drew approximately 32,400 attendees, with more than 60% traveling from outside Talbot County and over 25% from out of state. Visitors contributed to local lodging, dining, and retail activity, generating an estimated $5–6 million in economic impact within Talbot County and approximately $9 million statewide.

Ms. Kilmon also emphasized the Festival’s broader community impact, including support for conservation, education, and local nonprofit organizations. Since its founding, the Waterfowl Festival has donated more than $6 million to support environmental initiatives, scholarships, and community programs.

The presentation further highlighted the extensive volunteer support that makes the Festival possible, with more than 1,000 volunteers contributing to the event each year, as well as ongoing efforts to expand programming, increase accessibility, and enhance the overall visitor experience.

Council members received the presentation and discussed the Waterfowl Festival’s role as both an economic driver and a longstanding cultural tradition in Talbot County. Ms. Kilmon noted that the Waterfowl Festival will be celebrating its 55th anniversary this November and encouraged the public to attend the event. Further information can be found at waterfowlfestival.org.

Update: Talbot County Police Accountability Board

Mitchell “Mitch” Ettinger, Chairman of the Talbot County Police Accountability Board (PAB) and Administrative Charging Committee (ACC), provided an update on the Board’s activities.

Mr. Ettinger shared insights from a recent statewide PAB summit, noting that representatives from other jurisdictions expressed interest in Talbot County’s approach, particularly its professionalism, decorum, and efficiency. He highlighted that Talbot County’s model has been recognized as effective in navigating the challenges faced by similar boards across the state.

Mr. Ettinger also emphasized that PAB meetings are open to the public and encouraged residents to attend to learn more about the Board’s work. He noted that several positions on both the PAB and ACC will be opening in the near future, including the Chair position, as he plans to step down at the end of the year.

In reviewing recent activity, Mr. Ettinger reported that the ACC reviewed 15 matters in 2025 and has reviewed seven matters thus far in 2026.

He also encouraged residents to listen to a recent Talbot Spy interview with Sheriff Joe Gamble discussing the Board and its work: Talbot Sheriff Joe Gamble on Police Oversight: From Skepticism to Acceptance – Talbot Spy

Council received the update and expressed appreciation for the Board’s continued efforts to promote transparency and accountability in local law enforcement.

Presentation: Economic Development & Tourism Strategic Plan (2026–2030)

Cassandra Vanhooser, Director of the Department of Economic Development and Tourism, along with Ted Bautz of Oxford Commercial Real Estate and member, Economic Development Commission, presented the proposed Economic Development & Tourism Strategic Plan for 2026–2030.

The Plan, which took approximately 18 months to develop, incorporates extensive feedback from stakeholders, Council members, residents, and business owners. It sets direction and identifies priorities for the County’s economic and tourism efforts over the next five years.

The Strategic Plan focuses on five priority areas:

Building on Regional Innovation Anchors

Strengthening Business Services

Cultivating the Small Business Ecosystem

Growing and Sustaining a Tourism Economy Built on Excellence

Supporting a More Resilient Workforce

Following discussion, Council unanimously voted to approve the Strategic Plan.

Council Member Keasha Haythe praised the Plan, noting that it provides “a clear path forward, charting a course for the county’s future,” and described it as a strong and thoughtful framework for continued growth and development.

The full Strategic Plan is available for public review here: Talbot County Economic Development and Tourism Strategic Plan

Presentation: Home Start Housing Fair – May 2, 2026

Brennan Tarleton, Planning Officer; Bryce Yelton, Assistant Planning Officer; and Sarah Kilmon, Communications Manager, presented details on the upcoming Home Start Housing Fair, in partnership with the Talbot County Health Department, scheduled for Saturday, May 2, 2026, from Noon to 3:00 p.m. at the Talbot County Health Department (510 Cadmus Lane) in Easton.

The free event is designed to support individuals and families considering homeownership by connecting them with local and regional partners who provide guidance on financing options, grant and assistance programs, credit readiness, and navigating the homebuying process from start to finish.

Council Member Keasha Haythe, who has been actively engaged in advancing discussions on housing and affordability, helped lead Council’s conversation on the importance of expanding access to homeownership opportunities, noting that she hopes “the community will come out and see that it is within reach to purchase a home in Talbot County.”

Learn more about the event at talbotcountymd.gov/housingfair

Other Business

Resolution No. 392 – Comprehensive Water and Sewer Plan Amendment: Council unanimously approved Resolution No. 392, as amended, reclassifying and remapping six parcels on Bushey Heath Road from “Unprogrammed” to “S-1” Immediate Priority Status.

Text Amendment – Exempt Signs (§ 190.42.3): Council approved the amendment and directed the County Attorney to draft legislation on display of corporate flags (1 per property; max 40 sq. ft.; max height 30 ft.) in accordance with the Planning Commission’s recommendation.

MDOT Priority Listing (2026): Council reconsidered the Priority Listing as submitted to the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and voted 3 (Callahan, Stepp, Mielke) –2 (Lesher, Haythe) to remove Item No. 10, the Frederick Douglass Recreational Trail from the Town of Easton to the Town of Queen Anne. Council Vice President Lesher proposed adding clarifying language to the request; however, the majority supported removing the item entirely. A revised Priority Listing will be forwarded to MDOT.

Poplar Hill Farm (Town of Easton): Council revisited a previously sent letter to the Town of Easton regarding its Comprehensive Plan process and discussion about the County-owned Poplar Hill Farm. The letter clarified that the County intends for the property to remain as acquired, including its current use and zoning designation, until further public discussion is held. Council Member Lynn Mielke expressed that additional action may be needed; however, no formal action was taken.

County Manager’s Report

County Manager Clay Stamp presented the following items for Council’s consideration. All items were unanimously approved:

Board and Committee Appointments Board of Electrical Examiners: Council unanimously approved the reappointment of Tim Fluharty to represent the Talbot County Volunteer and Rescue Association on the Board of Electrical Examiners. Public Works Advisory Board: Council unanimously approved the reappointment of Charles “Chuck” Powers to represent the 5th Election District on the Public Works Advisory Board.

Request from Facilities Maintenance to Award Bid No. 25-18: Council unanimously approved awarding Bid No. 25-18 for reroofing sections of the Talbot County Circuit Courthouse and State’s Attorney Building, 11 North Washington Street, Easton, to the low bidder, D Project Inc. of Glen Burnie, MD, in the amount of $231,260.

Request from Department of Corrections: Council unanimously approved awarding the contract to Johnson Controls, utilizing the Sourcewell Contract, for replacement and installation of Air Handling Units 1–4 at the Department of Corrections in the amount of $348,980.

Request from Finance Office: Council unanimously approved 4th Quarter budget transfers for Fiscal Year 2025–2026 as outlined by Martha Sparks, Finance Director.

Request from County Manager: Council unanimously approved entering into a contract for the transfer and acquisition of 3,870 s.f. of real property on Cedar Point Road at a cost of $0 to improve safe entrance and exit access.

Next Meeting

The Talbot County Council will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, May 5, at 1:30 p.m. in the Bradley Meeting Room, Talbot County Courthouse, 11 North Washington Street, Easton. The meeting is open to the public. Two public hearings will be held that day on Bill No. 1625 regarding the proposed FY27 budget: at 2:00 p.m. in the Bradley Meeting Room and at 7:00 p.m. at the Easton Elementary School Cafeteria.

As a reminder, all meeting highlights can be found on the county’s website at: https://talbotcountymd.gov/About-Us/County_Council/talbot-county-council-meeting-highlights

All meeting recordings and agendas can be found: https://talbotcountymd.gov/About-Us/County_Council/council-meeting-videos