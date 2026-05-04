The YMCA of the Chesapeake made an emotional appeal to the Talbot County Council Tuesday night in support of a proposed land swap that would allow the organization to build a new health intervention center in Easton. Speaking for the YMCA, Wendy Palmer, Director of Chronic Disease and Prevention, said the Y is seeking to exchange its current property at 1180 South Washington Street for 15.66 acres near the bypass, behind the temple property, in order to expand programs for residents living with chronic illness and age-related health challenges.

Palmer told the council that the YMCA’s programs now go well beyond traditional fitness, offering free, evidence-based support for cancer survivors, people with dementia and Alzheimer’s, those managing diabetes and high blood pressure, and residents at risk of falling. She placed particular emphasis on the Y’s Parkinson’s exercise programs, noting that Talbot County’s aging population makes these services increasingly important. Nearly 30 percent of county residents are over 65, she said.

The YMCA had originally considered renovating its existing South Washington Street facility, Palmer said, but that plan would have displaced some programs for as long as 18 months to two years. For people managing progressive diseases such as Parkinson’s, she warned, that kind of interruption could be harmful. “That time off from exercise would not work for our individuals in our programs,” Palmer told the council.

The presentation was reinforced by testimony from several YMCA participants and caregivers. Genda Simpson spoke about her husband, Mike, who was diagnosed four years ago with PSP, a rare neurodegenerative disease under the Parkinson’s umbrella. She said that through swimming, biking, and Rock Steady Boxing at the YMCA, Mike has not only slowed the progression of the disease but shown improvement in some markers. Mike Simpson then added that after joining Rock Steady Boxing, his clinical score improved from 25 to 14 and has remained there for three years.

Harvey Bernstein also urged the council to support the proposal, saying the YMCA program has helped him remain independent and avoid needing more health care. Another speaker, identified in the transcript as Jack Harold, said he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 13 years ago and emphasized that exercise has become a central part of Parkinson’s treatment. He warned that with Talbot County’s demographics, the need for these services is likely to grow.

No formal action was taken during the public comment portion of the meeting, but the turnout gave the proposal a clear human face. For the YMCA, the land swap is being framed not simply as a real estate transaction, but as a way to build long-term health infrastructure for an aging county — one that supports patients, caregivers, and families before they reach a crisis point.

This video is approximately five minutes in length.