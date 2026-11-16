Talbot County’s next Council appears headed toward a narrower Republican majority, with three Republicans and two Democrats holding the five leading positions following the final scheduled mail-in ballot count.

The latest unofficial results from the Maryland State Board of Elections show Democrat Pete Lesher leading the field with 9,526 votes, followed by Republican Chuck Callahan with 8,990 and Democrat Susan Delean-Botkin with 8,758. Republicans Dave Stepp and Wade Strickland round out the top five with 8,477 and 8,333 votes, respectively.

Strickland’s fifth-place margin is particularly narrow. Democrat Marvin Foster finished just 50 votes behind him with 8,283, while Republican Frank Gunsallus received 8,232 votes.

The results represent a significant shift from election night, when Republicans occupied four of the five leading positions and Delean-Botkin stood in sixth place. Subsequent mail-in counting moved her into third place, changing the apparent makeup of the next Council from four Republicans and one Democrat to three Republicans and two Democrats.

Lesher, Callahan and Stepp are current Council members, while Delean-Botkin and Strickland would be newcomers. Gunsallus, also an incumbent, is outside the five leading positions.

Mail-in ballots played an important role in the outcome. Delean-Botkin received 2,474 mail-in votes, compared with 1,089 for Callahan, 954 for Stepp and 939 each for Strickland and Gunsallus.

The state has identified Lesher, Callahan, Delean-Botkin, Stepp and Strickland as the winning candidates, although the results remain unofficial pending certification.

The close margin between Strickland and Foster leaves the possibility of additional review or a recount, depending on the final certification and applicable election procedures.

If the current standings are confirmed, Talbot County will begin its next Council term with a three-to-two Republican majority, giving Democrats an additional seat on the five-member body.