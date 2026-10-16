As Talbot County voters prepare for the November election, public education continues to emerge as one of the most important concerns among Spy readers and the community at large.

From academic achievement and school funding to teacher retention, classroom resources, and the future direction of our public schools, there is no shortage of issues that deserve serious public discussion.

That is why the Talbot Spy and the Avalon Foundation are encouraging residents to participate in a special education survey ahead of our Talbot County Board of Education Election Town Hall on Wednesday, October 21, at 6 p.m. at the Avalon Theatre in Easton. It is free to the public.

Our goal is simple: to make sure the questions posed to school board candidates reflect the priorities and concerns of the people who live, work, teach, and raise families in Talbot County.

The Board of Education plays a critical role in determining the direction of our public schools. Its decisions affect not only students, parents, and teachers but also the long-term health and economic future of our community.

With important choices facing the school system, voters deserve an opportunity to hear directly from those seeking to serve on the board.

[TAKE THE SPY EDUCATION SURVEY HERE]

The survey is designed to help identify the issues residents most want candidates to address. Whether your concerns involve academic standards, school safety, budgets, teacher support, student opportunities, or accountability, we want to hear from you.

The results will help guide the questions asked during the October 21 Town Hall, moderated by the Spy’s Craig Fuller. The evening will give candidates an opportunity to discuss their priorities, explain their positions, and describe how they would approach the responsibilities of serving on the Board of Education.

Understanding What the School Board Can Do

One important part of this conversation is understanding what school board members actually do and, just as importantly, what decisions are outside their control.

To help voters prepare, the Spy recently produced a short video explaining how the Talbot County Board of Education works, how members are elected, and which responsibilities fall under local authority rather than state law.

We encourage residents to watch this explainer before completing the survey. Understanding the board’s responsibilities can help voters ask more informed questions and evaluate candidates on what they can realistically accomplish.

The Spy Guide to the Talbot County School Board Election

Public education is too important to leave these conversations to candidates alone. Parents, teachers, students, grandparents, employers, and taxpayers all have a stake in the success of Talbot County’s schools.

We hope residents will take a few minutes to complete the survey and join us on October 21. The more voices we hear, the more useful and meaningful this public conversation will be.

[TAKE THE SPY EDUCATION SURVEY HERE]

Spy-Avalon Talbot County Board of Education Election Town Hall

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Time: 6 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Location: Avalon Theatre, 40 East Dover Street, Easton, Maryland

Moderator: Craig Fuller

Presented by: The Talbot Spy and the Avalon Foundation

Admission: Free and open to the public

Parking: Street parking and nearby public parking lots. Parking is free after 5 p.m.

The Town Hall will be recorded and made available for viewing afterward on the Talbot Spy website and MCTV.

For more information: Avalon Foundation

Cover photograph: Lera Mk / Pexels, used under the Pexels license; cropped.

Originally published in The Talbot Spy.