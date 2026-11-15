Latin Dancing was off for the summer, but classes have resumed, and the word is out. Twice as many people signed up this time as last.

We are delighted to see Nancy, our instructor, again. The amount of work she puts into choreographing these routines is astonishing, especially given that we are as dense as fireplugs. Petite, with a slight, charming Puerto Rican accent, she has this way of demonstrating a step, then whipping around to face us, chirping, “Yeah?” It comes out as upspeak for both, “Got it?” and “Isn’t this fun?”

I like that she knows just how inert we are. I wish my tenth-grade French teacher had similarly intuited my limitations. Nancy reviews new steps repeatedly, and it’s much like learning a foreign language. You comprehend a lot before you can imitate.

We spread out in two lines to learn the Bachata, concentrating on Nancy’s feet as if they might detonate. Dancing before a wall of mirrors, I’m distracted by the fact that everyone else wore black and I wore pale gray. I look…large?

We are getting more right than wrong when Nancy suddenly breaks us into two lines facing each other. Why does she have to make this more complicated? It’s a dance-off, like we are now the Sharks and the Jets. One group dances forward, right shoulder canted down, fingers snapping, forcing the other line to dance backward, surrendering ground. Then we reverse, and my group dances backward. I find this so awkward I don’t know where to look. Didn’t the Jets have switchblades? I look at the wooden floor.

We repeat this move a couple of times, back and forth, then dance our way back to our original positions behind Nancy.

There are six of us in the front row, and I know very few names in this class. There’s no real opportunity to learn them, and several of us are Latina and still learning English, which makes small talk between dances slightly difficult. Nancy calls out, “Laura! Put your weight on your left foot going into the pivot!” A little while later, “Laura! Bend your knees for greater rotation in your hips.”

I think my weight IS on my left foot and my pivot is fine. I think my rotation is awesome. After all, I’m easy to spot… being gray, in the mirror. I don’t know why I’m being singled out when I realize Nancy is always looking to my left when she calls out a correction and that the Latina woman dancing next to me is also named Laura. I’d forgotten that from the last session.

She is very pretty, about 30, with brown hair layered to her shoulders, and there is something about her that I’m attracted to. I think it is the slightly bemused look on her face at all times. She speaks very little English and watches my lips when I speak to her. It’s the way I look at people I can’t hear at noisy cocktail parties. Artificially intimate. It feels as if she’s thinking a lot she’s not saying, and most of it is very funny. This makes me think she is smart. I also think there is something inadvertently personal about sharing a name.

We have both experienced our lives from behind the lens of the same two syllables. The same word differentiates each of us from others. Like we look at the world through the same window, and I wonder what she sees.

At the break, I walk over and say, “Hey, good to see you back! That was so confusing! I forgot we are both named Laura. Every time Nancy called out a direction, I thought she was talking to me.”

The other Laura looks at me with her perpetual half-smile. In accented English without missing a beat, she says,

“She was talking to you.”

We laugh, and the music begins again.

I take dance for the music and the exercise. Because it is a physical and mental workout, and as Nancy forms a community of us, it is emotionally gratifying as well. I’m slow to be a joiner even when present in a group. A part of me is always an outlier, observing more than participating.

Even in life itself. Always watching, always thinking. One foot on the boat and one on the pier. Both here and not here, ready to go.

I’m hot and sweaty by the time class is over. I make a ponytail out of the tie I’ve worn on my wrist all night, grab my purse, and slip out the door.

The gym has a rock-climbing wall right outside the dance studio. The guy who instructs climbers is waiting for a student as I head for the stairs. He looks up, and I call over, “I’m so tempted to try that. Every time I pass by, I want to stop.” I don’t say, “But I’d have to put my life in your hands.” That wall is two stories high, with only pulleys he controls between me and certain death.

He smiles and says, “We’re right here. Waiting for you.”

“Soon,” I promise as I run up the stairs.

You can live your whole life in an attempt not to fall. Or trust love will catch you if you loosen your grip; try the wall.

Laura J. Oliver is an award-winning developmental book editor and writing coach, who has taught writing at the University of Maryland and St. John’s College. She is the author of The Story Within (Penguin Random House). Co-creator of The Writing Intensive at St. John’s College, she is the recipient of a Maryland State Arts Council Individual Artist Award in Fiction, an Anne Arundel County Arts Council Literary Arts Award winner, a two-time Glimmer Train Short Fiction finalist, and her work has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. To support Laura’s contributions to the Spy and other creative writers on the Mid-Shore, please support the Spy’s art coverage by clicking here.