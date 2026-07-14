One evening last week, my thirteen-year old grandson and I were sitting on the porch. The day was just finishing its hot summer business and we could feel a storm coming on. Suddenly the breeze was fresher and the temperature tumbled. Clouds scudded in from the northwest, the thunder began to roll, and soon the first fat drops of rain plinked on the porch’s tin roof. All the leaves on the trees across the street turned over and then this happened: the heavens just opened up and the rain came showering down, a waterfall cascading from the inky sky. We just sat and watched; a summer storm needs no conversation—it’s more than enough to revel in the spectacle and to watch as the world is reborn.

I grew up in a house that had a big front porch covered by a faded green canvas awning. On the left edge of the porch, there was a comfortable striped hammock and I loved to lay there listening to the drumbeat of the rain and watching the canvas sag under the weight of pools of rainwater. We kept a broom on the porch and when the canvas really began to sag, my brother or I would fetch it and push the pockets of canvas up and the water would come spilling down, a tsunami of mischief. If we were lucky, we could drench an unsuspecting guest, but my parents didn’t approve of that game so we had to give it up. Sigh…

Over here on this side of the Bay, we know that summer’s calling card is heat and humidity, so when a storm comes through and clears the air, we feel like dancing in the rain. I can practically hear the plants in our garden rejoice, and the grass that was listless and brown suddenly perks up and finds its spunky greenness again. The dust and pollen which covered the porch floor like a thin yellow blanket get washed away like sins and we feel cleansed, renewed, and whole again. And if we’re really lucky and that sudden ferocious storm becomes ever more gentle, then we can open the upstairs windows and go to sleep listening to the murmur of what we call a “farmer’s rain.” Of course, the respite is short and the heat and humidity will return with the vengeance of a forge, but that just means the cycle will begin all over again: the heat will build and build until another summer storm comes along and chases the summer doldrums away once more.

So picture this: an aging man and a growing boy are sitting next to each other on a porch bench as the light fades, the wind blows, the thunder rattles the windows, and the rain comes down in sheets of water, scouring the sky and chasing the heat of a summer day away, leaving blessed relief in its wake. The man is remembering another porch with a canvas awning in front a house on the corner of Northumberland and Murray in Pittsburgh. The boy is making his own memory of a summer storm in a small Eastern Shore town near a lovely river.

I’ll be right back.

Jamie Kirkpatrick is a writer and photographer who lives with his wife Kat Conley on both sides of the Chesapeake Bay. His editorials and reviews have appeared in the Washington Post, the Baltimore Sun, the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Washington College Alumni Magazine, and American Cowboy Magazine. His most recent novel, “The People Game,” is available in bookstores and on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Goodreads, and many other reader platforms. His website is musingjamie.net.