This past weekend saw tall ships and crowds descend on Chestertown for the 2026 Downrigging of Sultana.
The organizers described it this way:
Sultana Downrigging combines the largest annual gathering of Tall Ships in North America and a high-energy Bluegrass festival – all set against the backdrop of Chestertown, the coolest small town in America. There’s no other festival like it.
We had a spy among the onlookers. Enjoy some of the scenes.
A weekend visit to Chestertown was a wonderful way to spend time enjoying the past and present on the water.