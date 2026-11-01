This past weekend saw tall ships and crowds descend on Chestertown for the 2026 Downrigging of Sultana.

The organizers described it this way:

Sultana Downrigging combines the largest annual gathering of Tall Ships in North America and a high-energy Bluegrass festival – all set against the backdrop of Chestertown, the coolest small town in America. There’s no other festival like it.

We had a spy among the onlookers. Enjoy some of the scenes.

Sultana arrives in Chestertown

Kalmar Nyckel arrives

The Maryland Dove came up the Bay from Historic St. Mary’s City

Telling the Dove’s story

A weekend visit to Chestertown was a wonderful way to spend time enjoying the past and present on the water.