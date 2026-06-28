Country music has long had a thing for blue jeans. From Conway Twitty’s “Tight Fittin’ Jeans” to Jake Owen’s “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” they have come to suggest romance, good times and summer. Eastern Shore musician Mark Gadson’s new single, “Blue Jean Lady,” happily builds on that tradition.

Based in St. Michaels, Gadson is one of the Mid-Shore’s most versatile musicians. Local audiences may know him from Steve Lowe and the Low Downs, but he has also built a reputation as a producer, composer, arranger and multi-instrumentalist comfortable in everything from jazz and Americana to pop country. Teaming with former Nashville musician Gerry Devine, on “Blue Jean Lady” Gadson delivers a catchy, radio-friendly tune ready for warm-weather playlists.

The opening keyboard line lets listeners know immediately they’re in for something fun. It gives way to Devine’s confident vocal, delivering the memorable chorus: “Blue Jean baby, I’ve got to make you mine.” It’s the kind of hook that lingers long after the song ends.

At just over two and a half minutes, “Blue Jean Lady” wastes no time. Devine brings an easy authenticity to the vocal and guitar work, while Gadson provides the piano, organ, bass and drum tracks that give the song its energetic foundation. A spirited guitar solo gives way to an equally lively keyboard break, and the song never loses its momentum. Harmony vocals from Joyce Gauthier and Dave Moore provide the finishing touch.

Not every song has to be profound to succeed. Sometimes the goal is simply to make listeners smile, tap the steering wheel and turn up the volume. “Blue Jean Lady” succeeds on exactly those terms.

For listeners who know Gadson primarily through his production work or his wide-ranging musical collaborations, the single is another reminder of his versatility. More importantly, it’s simply fun—a polished pop-country record that knows exactly what it wants to be and delivers with confidence.

The best summer songs aren’t complicated. Sometimes all they need is a memorable hook, a strong groove and a pair of blue jeans.

“Blue Jean Lady” is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music, as well as on Bandcamp. More information about Gadson and his music can be found at markgadsonmusic.com.

Mark Pelavin, a failed retiree, is a writer, consultant and music critic in St. Michaels, MD. His newsletter, A Feather in the Wind, is at

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