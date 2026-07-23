Summer Sing Choir

For three weeks each summer, singers from across the region gather in Easton with just 10 rehearsals to prepare a single performance.

Experienced singers, community members, professional musicians, and music lovers will come together Aug. 1 for Allegro Academy’s annual Summer Sing Choir Festival, a tradition that has become a favorite among participants and audiences alike.

Allegro Academy is a nonprofit music organization that combines music education with performance opportunities throughout the Mid-Shore. Many of its programs are offered free or at low cost, and scholarships are available to help make participation accessible to a wider community.

Unlike a traditional community chorus that rehearses year-round, Summer Sing is built around a single concert.

“It’s kind of a one-off pop-up choral event,” said Amy Morgan, artistic director of Allegro Academy. “I like to describe it as summer camp for choir singers. We get together for 10 rehearsals over the course of three weeks and put together a fantastic program every year.”

Participants come from throughout the Mid-Shore and beyond.

“There’s something really special about it in that we have this group of singers that wouldn’t normally connect,” she said. “We have some folks that are local here, of course, but we also have people coming to us from as far as Annapolis and Delaware and Salisbury for this event every year. The number of singers has just grown, and we all just become so very close in that we’re putting this thing together over the course of three weeks. There’s so much momentum and camaraderie that comes along with that.”

This year’s choir includes about 90 to 95 singers, a 10-piece orchestra, professional soloists and guest musicians. Professional musicians rehearse alongside experienced choral singers, newcomers and people returning to music after years away.

“I think that’s what Allegro Academy does really well—engaging with our professional musicians and putting them alongside novices, people in the community that haven’t sung before, maybe haven’t sung in a while,” she said. “Some haven’t sung since high school. There’s just a really welcoming environment there, and because of that pairing of different skill levels and musicians, there’s a certain challenge that is met, and it’s just really exciting to see what progress is made in that short period of time.”

This year’s concert will look a little different. Previous Summer Sing events have centered on a single major choral work. This year’s program draws from Broadway, opera and film.

“We include the classics—we have some Rodgers and Hammerstein, of course, and we have a piece from Stephen Sondheim, all the way up to a couple pieces from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton. We also go as far back as Leonard Bernstein and Aaron Copland and the more traditional opera choral works in that sense too,” Morgan said.

“It all comes together really nicely in one program,” she said.

The Summer Sing Choir Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. at the Waterfowl Festival Building in downtown Easton. There is no charge for the event, although a donation of $20.00 is suggested.

“We have maintained that this program should be free every year,” Morgan said, “as it has been since it started, because we want to make sure that everyone has access to it, but of course, if folks are able to support it, that is equally as welcome.”

Val Cavalheri is a writer, photographer, and the arts and culture editor for the Talbot Spy. Additionally, she is the director of arts and culture, radio host, and producer of Shore Stories on Radio Chesapeake, an NPR-affiliated station serving Maryland’s Eastern Shore. A former magazine editor and longtime journalist, Val brings decades of experience covering the arts, health, and community life. Her work focuses on amplifying local voices and celebrating the people and stories that shape the Eastern Shore. She and her husband, Wayne Gaiteri, have two children and three grandchildren.

For more information about Allegro Academy and the Summer Sing Choir Festival, visit www.allegroacademyeaston.com. To learn more or to hear a full interview with Amy Morgan, please go to Chesapeake Radio using this link.