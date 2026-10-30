From left, Cecile Davis as Shakespeare, Zack Schlag as Dionysus, Alex Greelee as Shaw

From the “Forum” to the “Frogs,” a lot of funny things happened along the way. And if you’re asking for directions, I would point the way to the Avalon Theater for Groove Factory’s production of the amphibian musical satire of ancient Greek lineage.

Inspired by the success of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” (music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by Burt Shrevelove and Larry Gelbart) the first two collaborators turned from Roman farces by Plautus to Aristophanes’ 405 B.C. Greek satire for “The Frogs,” first performed at Yale in 1975 and re-adapted for Broadway in 2004 with free-wheeling updates by Nathan Lane.

From this, the first musical by the combined Groove and Factory Arts companies, we can anticipate such ambitious and broadly successful co-productions in the future as soon as next June with “Rent.” Thursday night’s opening performance of “The Frogs” is a brave step in that direction.

Director E.T. Wilford has skillfully pulled together a revised and re-revised book that in lesser hands can easily throw the flow off pace while his lighting of River Styx scenes enhances the show’s propulsion. Meanwhile, throughout the performance the stellar music direction of Amy Morgan, both with the seven-piece orchestra and the nine-voice choir, and the choreography of Erinne Lewis for a corps of seven diverse body-type dancers stand out each time they are called upon.

To accommodate all this, the Avalon space was reconfigured around a temporary thrust stage with seating to each side to accommodate dance numbers anchored by the orchestra and chorus upstage, past the open curtain.

The first full song-and-dance number, “I Love to Travel,” sends Dionysus, the Greek god of drama and wine, along with his slave, on a mission to save the world from itself, accompanied by a troupe of red-clad dancers. Dionysus, played by Zack Schlag with ungod-like human frailty, makes him more like the comic figure he is intended to be than a fearsome deity. While Xanthias (Mike Sousa) is slavishly subservient to his master, he speaks (or sings) his mind, as in his “I hate to travel” rejoinder to the opposite-titled Sondheim song, trudging under the weight of Dionysian baggage. He gets away with subtle insolence.

Their destination is Hades where the god of drama hopes to liberate his favorite dramatist, George Bernard Shaw of “Pygmalian” fame, to lead living earthlings out of their lyingly corrupt and warmongering ways. But first, he visits Herakles, a prosethically muscular and fair-faced half-sibling played with swaggering bravado by Shae Reid who advises him to “Dress Big” – “matters of decorum, ignore ’em.” Dionysus winds up donning a lion’s head-and-hide outfit. “I’m on a mission to save mankind,” he says.

Greek chorus of amphibian dancers

If you’re puzzled about the show’s title, it becomes riveting clear at the end of Act I. Frog-headed dancers appear as part of a “Greek chorus,” which dates back 2,700 years in theater mythology of Greece. Here, they line the underworld River Styx to Hades, prancing to a calypso beat.

After intermission, Dionysus and Xanthias board the boat bound for Hades and the House of Pluto, god of the Underground. The “boatperson” who goes by the pronoun “they” is played by Audra Jones as a wily sea captain to Hell and back.

Pluto, imperiously portrayed by Joseph Fox in high-heeled boots, prompts white-masked dancers waving feather fans while the chorus sings “it’s only a plan” as they mock the god of drama’s bid to reincarnate G.B. Shaw. Despite his doubts, Pluto permits a meeting for Dionysus with his literary hero. But a contest for the prize of returning to the living, if only for a while, is arranged between the playwright and Will Shakespeare, the poet of playwrights. As Shaw, Alex Greenlee is sure of himself to a brilliant and argumentatively hostile degree, while Cecile Davis as Will in a winged costume accented by an exaggerated codpiece – costumes by Jess Penguin and Davis – resorts to a moving yet passive-aggressive approach deploying poetry over prose.

Who wins the contest to save the world – if it can be saved – rings a bell of current concern today. Who wins? And does it matter? No spoilers here. Tune in by seeing this entertaining musical diversion into fantasy over fact. You have until the Sunday matinee.

‘THE FROGS,’ A MUSICAL

20th- and 21st-century updates of Aristophanes’ 405 B.C. Greek satire with music by Stephen Sondheim and adapted book by Burt Shrevelove, later expanded by Nathan Lane. Seen opening night Thursday at the Avalon Theater, Easton. Upcoming performances 8 p.m. Friday, 9 p.m. Saturday (Halloween), and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. thefactoryartsproject.org

Steve Parks is a retired New York arts critic now living in Easton.