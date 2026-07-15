A laundromat may seem like an unusual philanthropic project, but few investments could touch as many lives as this one will for the Bay Hundred community. For residents without access to a washer and dryer, the nearest public laundromat is in Easton, a long trip for families living in St. Michaels, Tilghman Island, and the surrounding area.

St. Michaels resident Scott Wagner is one of the project’s principal supporters. Wagner, who owned laundromats earlier in his career, sees the new facility as both an essential community service and a possible source of income for the St. Michaels Community Center’s meal and outreach programs.

The expansion will also include a dedicated youth center designed to provide young people with a safe place to gather, build confidence, and engage in new educational and cultural experiences. In this Profiles in Philanthropy interview, Wagner joins Executive Director Amy Horn to discuss the laundromat, the youth space, the growing Treasure Cove thrift store, and the Center’s effort to raise approximately $500,000 to complete the project.

This video is approximately minutes in length. For more information or to make a donation please go here.