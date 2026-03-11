A Rare Opportunity for Easton: Reimagining the Hospital Site

A recent “Spy Night” conversation at the Avalon Theater explored a question that may shape Easton’s future for decades: What should become of the 14-acre site of the current hospital once it relocates?

Hosted by the Talbot Spy and the Avalon Foundation, the evening brought together two nationally recognized thinkers about cities and communities: Peter Katz, a leader in the New Urbanism movement, and Rebecca Hoffberger, founder of the American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore.

Their message was clear: Easton has an unusually rare opportunity to shape the heart of its town thoughtfully—and the outcome will depend on whether the community participates actively in the process.

Below is a summary of the discussion from the Avalon “Spy Night” conversation with Rebecca Hoffberger and Peter Katz about the future of the Easton hospital property.

The Limits of “Business as Usual” Development

Peter Katz began with a blunt assessment of the choices most communities face when redevelopment occurs.

In today’s real estate market, developers generally build from a limited menu:

• housing subdivisions

• apartment buildings

• retail centers

• office or commercial complexes

These projects are typically governed by traditional zoning codes, which separate uses—housing here, retail there, offices somewhere else.

But Katz argued that these conventional tools rarely produce places people truly love.

Instead, they often produce isolated uses, large parking lots, and automobile-dominated environments.

“The choices are usually pretty cut and dry,” Katz said, noting that most modern development simply repeats familiar patterns rather than creating real communities.

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The Alternative: Building Real Neighborhoods

Katz suggested that Easton should think about redevelopment through the lens of neighborhood design, a concept rooted in traditional town planning.

At the core of that model is a simple principle:

A neighborhood should be walkable within about five minutes.

That translates to a radius of roughly a quarter mile from center to edge, allowing residents to reach daily needs—parks, small shops, schools, or civic buildings—without driving.

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Traditional towns evolved this way naturally, with:

• connected street grids

• small blocks

• public squares and parks

• buildings that frame streets and public spaces

• a mix of housing types

New Urbanism seeks to revive these patterns, often through “form-based codes,” which regulate how buildings relate to streets and public spaces rather than simply separating land uses.

The goal is to create places that feel like real towns rather than isolated projects.

The Easton Site: Completing a Neighborhood

The hospital property sits in a particularly sensitive location.

It is surrounded by established residential neighborhoods whose homes currently face parking lots or the backs of hospital buildings.

Katz suggested that redevelopment should aim to “complete the neighborhood” rather than insert a single large use.

That could involve:

• extending the existing street grid through the site

• reconnecting surrounding neighborhoods

• introducing a mix of housing types

• creating new public spaces

At roughly 14 acres, the parcel is large enough to shape a meaningful piece of town fabric—but small enough that it must connect carefully with what already exists.

The critical question, Katz said, is whether Easton simply fills the site with conventional development—or creates something that strengthens the town itself.

Honoring the Site’s Healing Legacy

Rebecca Hoffberger approached the question from a different angle: the history and meaning of the hospital itself.

She reminded the audience that the hospital began in 1890 when 15 local women raised funds to establish an 11-bed facility that eventually grew into the medical center serving the region today.

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For generations of residents, it has been a place where:

• children were born

• loved ones were cared for

• families said their final goodbyes

Hoffberger argued that the site should continue that tradition of healing, even after the hospital moves.

She floated ideas such as:

• a major public park or healing garden

• walking labyrinths and green spaces

• innovative community gathering areas

• playful public features that welcome families and children

Her broader point was philosophical:

Places matter most when they reflect the values of the community that creates them.

The Importance of Public Imagination

Both speakers stressed that successful redevelopment requires active civic participation, not passive acceptance of whatever proposal emerges.

Katz recommended a “charrette” process—an intensive public design workshop in which planners, designers, and citizens work together to explore possibilities.

Such sessions allow residents to test ideas visually and collectively before decisions become locked into development agreements.

“The intelligence of the community,” he argued, is one of the most valuable resources in shaping a place.

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The Stakes for Easton

The discussion ended with a reminder that redevelopment decisions often occur quietly through negotiations between property owners, developers, and government officials.

If citizens want a different outcome, Katz warned, they must engage the process early.

That may require organizing, sponsoring design studies, and asking questions before plans become final.

“It’s not going to happen through business as usual,” he said.

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A Moment of Choice

For Easton, the hospital site represents something rare in a historic town: a large piece of land in the center of the community that will soon be available for reinvention.

Handled thoughtfully, it could:

• strengthen surrounding neighborhoods

• add needed housing

• create public space

• reinforce Easton’s walkable character

Handled poorly, it could become just another isolated development.

As Hoffberger reminded the audience, quoting the visionary developer and Easton native Jim Rouse:

“The best way to attack any problem is to ask what things would be like if they worked.”

For Easton, the question now is simple—but consequential:

What would it look like if this place truly worked for the future of the town?

AI Disclosure: The Spy and its writers may use artificial intelligence tools to support accuracy and clarity in our reporting.