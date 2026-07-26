Editor’s Note: In early August, the Talbot Spy will welcome acclaimed poet and Vietnam veteran W.D. Ehrhart for a special Spy Night at the Avalon. Often called the dean of Vietnam War poetry, Ehrhart has spent more than fifty years writing about war, family, nature, and the human experience. In advance of his visit, we are pleased to share a selection of his poems with our readers. Tickets can be purchased here.

Guns

Again we pass that field

green artillery piece squatting

by the Legion Post on Chelten Avenue,

its ugly little pointed snout

ranged against my daughter’s school.

“Did you ever use a gun

like that?” my daughter asks,

and I say, “No, but others did.

I used a smaller gun. A rifle.”

She knows I’ve been to war.

“That’s dumb,” she says,

and I say, “Yes,” and nod

because it was, and nod again

because she doesn’t know.

How do you tell a four-year-old

what steel can do to flesh?

How vivid do you dare to get?

How explain a world where men

kill other men deliberately

and call it love of country?

Just eighteen, I killed

a ten-year-old. I didn’t know.

He spins across the marketplace

all shattered chest, all eyes and arms.

Do I tell her that? Not yet,

though one day I will have

no choice except to tell her

or to send her into the world

wide-eyed and ignorant.

The boy spins across the years

till he lands in a heap

in another war in another place

where yet another generation

is rudely about to discover

what their fathers never told them.

by W. D. Ehrhart