A Note from the Publisher

Over the next few weeks, you’ll begin to notice a few changes across our family of Spy publications. One of the biggest is that the Spy Journal (where you are reading this) will become The Spy Network, better reflecting what it has evolved into a regional publication featuring the best reporting and writing from Talbot, Cambridge, Chestertown, Centreville, Oxford, and beyond.

At the same time, each local Spy newspaper’s website will continue to focus on the news, public affairs, arts, and culture that matter most in its own community.

You’ll also have more choices in how you receive the Spy. If you enjoy visiting our websites, nothing changes—they remain the home for every story we publish, along with archives, community announcements, and sponsor information. If you prefer email, you can subscribe to receive stories as they are published, follow The Spy Network for a broader Mid-Shore perspective, or continue receiving our daily or weekly news summaries. We want you to be able to tailor your Spy experience to match your interests and your inbox.

These changes are designed to make the Spy easier to use while strengthening independent journalism and arts coverage across Maryland’s Mid-Shore.

By connecting our local publications more closely, we’ll be able to share important stories with more readers without losing the local focus that has always defined the Spy. As always, thank you for your readership, your encouragement, and your support.

Dave Wheelan

President

Spy Community Media