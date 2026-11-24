As part of the Spy’s quarterly check-ins on homelessness and housing insecurity, we spoke with Andy Hollis of the Neighborhood Service Center of Talbot County, Julie Lowe of Talbot Interfaith Shelter, and Nancy Andrew of the Talbot County Office for Community Partnerships.

As winter approaches, Talbot County is facing growing demands for emergency shelter and homelessness prevention services. The County Council recently approved $172,000 to help address the problem, but local organizations say the need continues to grow.

In the Spy’s third quarterly check-in on homelessness, service providers report that more than 180 people are on the Talbot Interfaith Shelter waiting list, while over 280 public school students have been identified as experiencing homelessness.

There is also progress toward a possible low-barrier shelter, something Talbot County has lacked for years. County officials have approved a study to explore potential locations and operating plans.

This video is approximately 12 minutes in length. To volunteer or make a donation, please visit Talbot Family Network, Talbot Interfaith Shelter or the Neighborhood ServicNeighborhood Service Center of Talbot County