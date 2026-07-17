As part of the Spy’s quarterly check-ins on homelessness and housing insecurity, we spoke with Andy Hollis of the Neighborhood Service Center, Julie Lowe of Talbot Interfaith Shelter, and Nancy Andrew of the Talbot County Office for Community Partnerships.

They discuss a major cut in homelessness-prevention funding, growing demand for food and emergency assistance, pressure on frontline organizations, and the county’s consideration of a low-barrier shelter.

In the Spy discussion, the panel highlights that the Neighborhood Service Center has lost $142,000, half of the funding used for homelessness prevention and emergency hotel stays. Talbot County is preparing a feasibility study for a possible low-barrier shelter. Demand continues to rise, with the Neighborhood Service Center’s food pantry recently serving a record 45 people in one day. Local providers say they are being asked to help more people with fewer dependable resources.

This video is approximately 12 minutes in length. To volunteer or make a donation, please visit Talbot Family Network, Talbot Interfaith Shelter or the Neighborhood Service Center