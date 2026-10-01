For most of medical history, pharmacological research rarely left solid ground. Aspirin came from the bark of willow trees, penicillin from mold, and Taxol from the Pacific yew. But these ecosystems represent only a fraction of our Earth. Our oceans cover over 70 percent of the planet and host a diversity of life forms that have spent millions of years engaged in chemical warfare, adaptation, and survival.

Recently researchers have been diving into coral reefs, abyssal trenches, and hydrothermal vents to identify next-generation therapeutics.

Why are ocean creatures a potential source of complex medicine? The answer lies in the harsh, competitive realities of underwater life. Unlike land animals, many marine organisms—such as sea sponges, tunicates, and corals—are anchored in place and cannot run from predators. To defend their territory, deter parasites, and paralyze prey, they have evolved complex chemical compounds. These natural molecules must function in an aquatic environment, making them both potent and chemically stable.

Other ocean life faces environmental extremes that land organisms can’t withstand, including crushing pressure, extreme temperatures, and total darkness. To survive, marine life produces unique chemical compounds.

To date, cancer treatment has been one of the primary beneficiaries of marine-derived drugs. Tumor cells are notoriously resilient, and some marine toxins are uniquely adapted to disrupt fundamental cellular processes like division and DNA replication. There have been a number of oncology medicines derived from the sea.

One of the earliest sources of marine medicine came from a Caribbean sea sponge. Researchers isolated compounds in the sponge, that allowed them to develop a chemotherapy drug that has been a cornerstone in treating acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkins’s lymphoma.

Originally isolated from the delicate Caribbean sea squirt, researchers have refined a complex organic molecule that binds to the minor groove of DNA, disrupting cell division. It is a crucial therapeutic tool for patients fighting soft-tissue sarcomas and ovarian cancer.

Another drug used for Hodgkin’s lymphoma was derived from marine mollusks called sea hares.

Far below the sunlit sea surface, thousands of meters deep, are hydrothermal vents that are underwater geysers next to volcanic fissures spewing mineral-rich water heated to over 300C (572F). The surviving microbes are capable of functioning under extreme thermal and barometric stress.

The enzymes harvested from these deep-sea bacteria have proved useful for developing diagnostic tools. Enzymes isolated from hydrothermal vent microbes can endure repeated heating cycles without breaking down. These hydrothermal vent microbes yield unique enzymes resistant to extreme heat and pressure, and are now vital for diagnostic tools like PCR tests and genetic sequencing. These compounds can break down complex biofilms, degrade environmental pollutants, and synthesize complex drugs.

A major barrier in marine pharmaceuticals is supply. Collecting tons of rare sea sponges or sea squirts to extract a few milligrams of a therapeutic compound is ecologically unsustainable and impractical.

Molecular biology is solving this problem. Scientists discovered that many of the compounds once attributed to sponges and sea squirts are actually produced by the bacteria that live inside them. By sequencing the genomes, researchers can cultivate the bacteria or use recombinant gene technology to synthesize the active compounds in a lab, leaving fragile marine ecosystems intact.

Less than 5% of the chemical diversity of marine animals has been evaluated for human health. As analytical technology advances, scientists are hopeful that marine-based medicines will unlock cures for antibiotic-resistant bacteria, neurodegenerative disorders, and aggressive cancers.

The creativity of our scientists and researchers simply amazes me.

Angela Rieck, a Caroline County native, received her PhD in Mathematical Psychology from the University of Maryland and worked as a scientist at Bell Labs and other high-tech companies in New Jersey before retiring as a corporate executive. Angela and her dogs divide their time between St Michaels and Key West Florida. Her daughter lives and works in New York City.