An unwelcome visitor, a wasp, entered my house yesterday. It’s autumn now, and wasps will soon be dying. All worker wasps, males (drones), and the old queen die off when the first hard frost arrives. Newly mated young queens will enter a dormant state where they hide in sheltered spots such as wood piles, tree bark, wall voids, attics, or under rocks. Old wasp nests are left empty for us to remove, and only a particular wasp in Europe reinhabits them.

When the warm weather returns, the surviving queens will awaken, leave their shelter, and build new nests to start fresh colonies. (By the way, if you see a lone wasp inside your home during the winter, it is usually a hibernating queen awoken by indoor heating.)

When summer arrives, we will see these wasps nesting (sadly) under the eaves of our porches or fences, I have even seen them create a nest in a bird feeder. But there is more to these wasps than their menacing ways. They aren’t just operating on blind instinct. They are watching us. More specifically, they are looking at our faces, and they have the cognitive equipment to remember them.

For decades, science assumed that facial recognition was reserved for large-brained animals like primates, dogs, horses, and even chickens. Recognizing a face requires processing a complex mosaic of subtle features such as the distance between eyes, the curve of a cheek, the shape of a chin, and piecing them together into a single, recognizable identity. It seemed impossible that a brain smaller than a grain of rice could pull off such a feat.

But a wasp can, even the common northern paper wasp or yellowjacket.

Researchers discovered that many wasps possess an astonishingly sophisticated facial recognition system built into their neural wiring. Unlike yellow jackets or honeybees, which have uniform appearances, paper wasps have distinct facial markings: unique combinations of yellow, brown, and black spots, stripes, and blotches.

To a paper wasp, these facial patterns are effectively high-definition ID cards.

Life inside a paper wasp colony is actually not unlike our own political system. Multiple queens often join forces to establish a single nest, leading to a struggle for dominance. To maintain order without constantly devolving into wasteful violence, the wasps must keep track of who is who. Who holds the top rank? Who is a trusted ally? Who tried to stage a takeover yesterday?

By memorizing the unique facial features of their nestmates, paper wasps keep a mental ledger of every relationship in the colony. A quick glance at a passing face tells a wasp whether to cooperate, yield, or stand her ground. In lab experiments, when scientists used non-toxic paint to alter a wasp’s facial markings, her nestmates instantly treated her as a suspicious stranger, mounting aggressive attacks until her identity could be established.

What makes this even more mind-bending is how they process faces. Like humans, wasps use holistic visual processing. They don’t just register an isolated yellow spot or a black stripe; they perceive the face as a unified whole. When scientists scrambled the features of a wasp’s face, their brains struggled to recognize it—the exact same way human facial recognition falters when an image is flipped upside down.

Wasps not only recognize faces of their own species they also recognize our faces. Scientists have trained common wasps (like the yellowjacket), using sugar rewards and mild electric shocks, to distinguish between different photos of human faces. The wasps successfully picked out the target human faces from a lineup of similar looking ones. To a wasp, a human face is just an incredibly complex, abstract geometric pattern.

So, the next time we spy a wasp on a summer afternoon, we know that beneath those tiny compound eyes, a miniature brain might recognize us. And we might be just be a face in the crowd to the rest of the world, but to the wasp under our roof, we are someone worth remembering.