So I’m at JT’s, my personal trainer—only he’s not all that personal. By my count, he’s about 50 people’s personal trainer, and I’m sure we all start our sessions with a self-disclosing catch-up on our week’s activities. We are diametrically opposed politically, so I avoid those topics, but that’s easy enough to do for an hour because I know one of us is right and the other one is him.

“You seem a little off,” he says. He’s very good at reading faces, and I’m bad at faking.

So in spite of myself, I confess that I’ve been feeling a bit lost lately. Abandoned, alone. Kind of facing that icky reality that no one is the answer to my worth and happiness, nor is anything, like writing. Because I always wonder about the value of pouring out my heart and soul, then scrounging for 18 Facebook likes, when my friend Chelsea can post a selfie with a piece of avocado toast and get 70 heart emojis….

He nods cautiously. He doesn’t read my column and isn’t going to…

So, here’s my story, I say with a quick glance at the clock. I took my lostness, my shaky sense of worth to my morning quiet time, and I just said this: if there were any divinely wise and inspired angels or guides within earshot who could offer any encouragement, I was putting them on notice that I had set my intuitive dial to receiving.

And I add (this is the most important of all and the hardest to do): I promised not to dismiss, ignore, or explain away any gifts that came my way.

So, I was enroute to get highlights later that morning, and I was stopped at a traffic signal on the main boulevard into town, watching a tiny silver airplane glide across an astonishingly blue October sky, when I glanced at the shoulder of the road and noted a board with red letters nailed to an oak.

The sign was one word: “HOPE,” sitting in my line of sight where I’d been forced to stop long enough to notice it.

The light changed, and as I drove on, I recalled my promise not to dismiss gifts when they came my way. Was that a message? For me? Felt like one. Intended or not, I felt a glimmer of hope.

After lunch, I discovered an email from a reader I’ve never met, though he’s occasionally commented on my columns over the past four years. He explained that while looking for something unrelated, he’d stumbled on a note I’d written four months earlier. Coincidentally, his belated response echoed our shared belief that we are all one, and that the organizing power of the universe is the energy we call love. Then, in what felt like an even greater coincidence, he shared that the stories mattered to him and closed with the supportive admonition to keep “shining brightly and joyfully.”

I started to thank him when it occurred to me… wait a minute!! That email wasn’t just a lovely act of generosity…it was exactly what I asked for. Encouragement by proxy. And the effect of his kindness was doubled.

Then this was the strangest incident of all. Later that day, I was walking Leah, the terrible terrier who attacks all delivery trucks as they speed up and down the street—UPS, FEDEX, anything with a diesel engine.

She strained at the end of her leash, trying to throw herself under the wheels of the Amazon Prime truck as it approached, barking ferociously and pawing the air, when the truck slammed to a halt in the middle of the road. The delivery guy put down his window and started sweet-talking my insanely barking dog. I pulled her back and apologized—but it got worse. I realized he didn’t have a delivery; he had just stopped. And then he opened the door and got out!

Who does this? I wondered.

Who stops their truck in the middle of the street to negotiate with a dog who appears to be affably trying to take their head off?

Then, and this is the weirdest part, over the head of my barking rabble-rouser, the guy suddenly looked up and, apropos of nothing, said, “By the way, you’re beautiful.”

I knew I could not have heard him correctly, so I pushed my sunglasses up on top of my head, as if that would help me hear better, or to show him the full extent of his error. But he smiled and said it again. “You’re beautiful.”

Then he climbed back in his truck and was gone. Apparently, kindness was his only delivery.

This silly observation is patently untrue, as evidenced by the fact that no one close to me has ever said such a thing, not once, and not only that, but I could have been this guy’s mother…

But! Because I had started out the day intending to attribute gifts to the giver, I realized that for the third time that day, completely unearned, I’d received exactly what I had asked for.

JT’s face is as transparent as my own, so I know what he’s thinking. Uh… you do you as I bounce up from my chair and head over to the pull-up bar.

Is guidance a thing? Can we ask for it? How could I reach you if we didn’t speak the same language? Maybe with symbols and signs. With emails in your inbox.

Through serendipitous encounters with strangers.

With stories.

I don’t know, but I can tell you what I suspect is true.

Have hope. Keep shining. You’re so beautiful.

The message wasn’t meant for me. It was meant for you.

Laura J. Oliver is an award-winning developmental book editor and writing coach, who has taught writing at the University of Maryland and St. John’s College. She is the author of The Story Within (Penguin Random House). Co-creator of The Writing Intensive at St. John’s College, she is the recipient of a Maryland State Arts Council Individual Artist Award in Fiction, an Anne Arundel County Arts Council Literary Arts Award winner, a two-time Glimmer Train Short Fiction finalist, and her work has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Her website can be found here.