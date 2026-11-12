Across America, many rural hospitals are facing an uncertain future. According to a report from a leading national healthcare consultancy, across the country 417 rural hospitals are vulnerable to closure, and 40 percent are operating at a loss. Here on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, we are pursuing a different path.

As we recognize National Rural Health Day on November 19, University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) has much to celebrate. We are home to Maryland’s first and only Rural Designated Hospital, the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. At the same time, the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) and the State of Maryland are making an extraordinary $664 million investment in a new regional medical center in Easton.

These commitments reflect our belief that rural communities deserve access to high-quality healthcare and sustaining this access requires a different way of thinking.

Rural healthcare is not simply about operating hospitals. It is about creating an integrated system that brings the right care to people, in the right setting, as close to home as possible.

Over the past decade, UM SRH and UMMS have worked to build that system across Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties.

Being a Rural Designated Hospital recognizes the facility’s innovative model that preserves essential inpatient and emergency services while emphasizing outpatient care, chronic disease management and the needs of an aging population. UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown maintains a 24-hour emergency department, inpatient beds and targeted outpatient and surgical services. Its geriatric emergency care accreditation and Age-Friendly Health System designation reflect our commitment to care designed specifically for the population we serve.

The new regional medical center in Easton under construction and scheduled to open in 2028 represents the next chapter in this transformation. More than a new hospital, it will serve as a cornerstone of our integrated network, connecting advanced medical capabilities with the community-based services established throughout our five counties.

In Cambridge and Queenstown, our freestanding medical facilities provide vital emergency and outpatient services, and more than 60 UM SRH medical offices across the five counties provide essential primary and specialty services to the residents of the mid-shore. Collectively our hospitals, physician practices, diagnostic centers, rehabilitation services, orthopedic and cancer care programs form a coordinated regional network integrated into a world class academic health system. This innovative model ensures the residents of the communities we serve have access to care locally when appropriate and the expertise, technology and resources of a major academic health system when needed.

But some of our most meaningful work happens beyond hospital walls.

Our Shore Community Outreach Teams bring healthcare and support directly into communities, helping residents manage chronic conditions, connect with primary care providers, navigate health and social services, and overcome barriers such as transportation and limited access to care. In Dorchester County alone, SCOT conducted 1,260 home visits and held 65 community blood pressure and diabetes screening events during fiscal year 2026.

Through Mobile Integrated Health partnerships in Queen Anne’s, Talbot and Caroline counties, we work alongside emergency medical services personnel and community organizations to support individuals with complex health needs. These collaborations help connect patients with appropriate follow-up care, identify needs before they become emergencies and provide additional support for people who may have difficulty accessing traditional medical services.

Community health education is another essential component. Rather than relying solely on classes offered at hospitals, we are increasingly bringing preventive health information into neighborhoods and familiar community settings. During fiscal year 2026, Chestertown’s community health education program offered classes at 13 locations across Kent and Queen Anne’s counties, addressing topics such as chronic disease management, healthy aging and caregiver support.

These programs reflect a fundamental principle of rural health care: Improving health means understanding the circumstances in which people live. Transportation, financial challenges, social isolation and access to healthy food can influence health outcomes as much as medical treatment. Strong partnerships with local governments, emergency services, nonprofit organizations and community groups help us address these challenges together.

Our relationship with the University of Maryland School of Medicine also helps address one of rural health care’s greatest challenges: attracting and retaining physicians. Programs such as Rural-MD Scholars introduce future physicians to rural medicine and encourage careers in underserved communities.

We acknowledge that significant challenges remain. Workforce shortages, transportation barriers, chronic disease and the needs of an aging population will continue to shape rural healthcare. But these challenges demand innovation, not retreat.

On National Rural Health Day, I am proud of our progress and grateful to the physicians, team members, community partners and local leaders who make it possible.

Our goal is not simply to preserve rural healthcare as it exists today. It is to build a stronger, more connected and sustainable system that will serve the people of Maryland’s Eastern Shore for generations to come.

Zack Royston is Vice President, Population and Rural Health at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health