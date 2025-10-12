

While not normally fair to share a restaurant experience after just a couple weeks of operation, our first impressions are in, and without a doubt, the Bluepoint Hospitality team has achieved a remarkable reimagining of The Wardroom, transforming it from the enjoyable gourmet market and bistro to an attractive and inviting 50-seat restaurant focused on Italian viticulture and cuisine.

With our spies having two visits under their now tighter belts, we think it is fully fair to share our enthusiasm for The Wardroom 2.0.

Upon entering, diners are greeted by friendly and familiar members of the Bluepoint team. The space feels the same, but different. First, one sees an attractive bar to their left. Not large, but worthy of a pause for a beverage or just to consult about what you might want at your table.

To the right as you enter, the dining area is much the same, however diners now have a clear view of the team preparing the fine meals. If you move to the left after entering, you find yourself seated in an attractive dining room filled with tables where the retail area was located. Happily, fine wines still fill the walls for one’s consideration.

The wait staff is friendly and professional and eager to walk guests through a generous menu of items that can be shared or enjoyed individually. Up to date information on the menu is found on The Wardroom’s website…click here.

Speaking of the menu, while fairly extensive, we can share some of the selections enjoyed during our dining.

Nothing says Italian cooking quite like lasagna and the offering is beyond enjoyable with some outstanding Italian wine.

Lasagna

James Beard Award-winning chef, Harley Peet, together with native Marylander Jesse Wheeler as Chef de Cuisine of The Wardroom, led the culinary team. When it comes to pasta, the handcrafted pasta is prepared in the dedicated pasta kitchen where every variety is created from scratch daily, including their own extruded pastas, a technique that ensures optimal texture and authentic flavor.

Linguine lobster fra, diavolo

Perfectly prepared linguine with tasty lobster provided a full meal for one of our spies. These dishes can also be shared. The same is true with the delicious Tagliatelle ragu bolognese with Parmigiano Reggiano.

Tagliatelle ragu bolognese with parmigiano reggiano

One of our spies claims expertise when it comes to the Milanese-style veal chop and reports the Wardroom’s offering to be among the most tender and delicious experienced.

Veal chop Milanese-style with arugula and cherry tomato salad

There is much more to report, but future visits are required. We did inquire about what else might be of interest and the following are a few highlights of what was shared…

The menu of Italian-inspired dishes begins with antipasti that includes: Vitello Tonnato with crispy Capers and Micro Lettuces; Burrata with Chestnut and Rosemary Oil; and Tuna Crudo with Apple Cucumber Verjus.

From the simplicity of Cacio e Pepe to Gnocchi with Tomato, Basil and Linguine with Lobster, Fra Diavolo, each dish honors the treasured art of Italian pasta-making.

Main Courses, such as House-Rotisserie Chicken, rounds out the selection, all prepared to order in the open kitchen.

At the heart of the menu diners find “For the Table” dishes that include plates like whole Grilled Branzino with Pesto Trapanese, or a Prime Double-Cut New York Strip finished with Barolo Butter.

Each shareable entrée is accompanied by a choice of two contorni—seasonal sides that celebrate the restaurant’s dedication to local sourcing. Even the salads are meant for the table, featuring, on occasion, produce from Chef Peets’ own garden of herbs and seasonal vegetables.

The wine collection, a Wine Spectator’s “Best of Award of Excellence“ recipient, is composed by Bluepoint Beverage Director Anthony Austin and now features exclusively Italian varietals—more than 400 selections representing the country’s depth and range of regions, styles, and producers.

Guests can explore twenty-four, by-the-glass offerings from the modern dispenser system, Enomatic, which preserves wines at peak freshness, offering 3-or 6-ounce pours, available for self-service or presented table-side.

Complementing the cellar, a new full bar showcases curated cocktails that pay tribute to traditional Italian aperitivo, drawing on heritage spirits like Cocchi Americano and rare amaro’s from producers like Dazzi.

Experience a reimagined Italian beverage culture through a modern lens—expect thoughtful riffs like a White Negroni made with gentian liqueur, a Limoncello Spritz, and bold detours like an Old-Fashioned that pairs Nonino Amaro with Maryland tobacco.

A hallmark of Bluepoint Hospitality, the artisanal bread selection features Focaccia baked in-house daily and paired withtailored olive oil flights that highlight the distinct character of Italy’s regions.

Save room for refined dessert classics from Pastry Chef and Baker, Sarah Deale, including Fig Crostata with Spiced Almond Crumble and Vanilla Gelato, and a decadent flourless Chocolate Torta Caprese.

Throughout a visit, diners can enjoy the bar, a rich oak top resting atop a Carrara marble façade, while behind it, a striking 17th-century Flemish oil painting depicts a kitchen still life of two figures at work preparing wild game and hanging cured meats.

The dining room is wrapped in white oak bevel slats across the walls and ceiling, offering an enveloping sense of warmth. Hand-thrown ceramics from Jono Pandolfi grace the black tabletops set on brass bases—a mix of earthy tones highlighted by hues of white and sea blue.

Dinner is served Tuesday through Saturday beginning at 5:00-9:00 PM, with Sunday Brunch is from 10:30AM-2:30PM.

The Wardroom | 103 N. Washington Street, Easton, MD 21601

For reservations, visit thewardroom.com or call 410-826-5489