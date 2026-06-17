During the third night of a series featuring films shown during MPT’s Chesapeake Bay Week in this and past years, an audience at The Avalon Theatre enjoyed not only the film, but they were taken behind the scenes to learn about the making of the film with Patrick Keegan, MPT’s executive producer who was on site for the production.

Then, after viewing the film, six individuals who will be racing these vessels starting throughout the season joined us onstage for a frank, candid and entertaining conversation about the boats, the racing and what it takes to win.

First, here is a video of the conversations before and after the film.

And, here is the full film: Racing Rivals: Log Canoes of Chesapeake Bay for your enjoyment.

The screenings over three nights were made possible by a collaboration with MPT, the Avalon Foundation and Spy Community Media, along with the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and Chesapeake Forum.

Watch the Racing Live / Late June into September

The racing season runs through the summer until mid-September, taking place on the waters of the Miles River. If you are looking to catch the action or attend a spectator cruise from the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum (CBMM), here are the key 2026 dates in and around St. Michaels:

June 27–28: MRYC Centennial Series

July 25–26: MRYC Governor’s Cup Series & Boardman’s Challenge

September 12–13: MRYC Labor Day Series

September 19: MRYC Higgins/Commodore Cups

September 20: CBMM Bartlett Cup

Thanks for watching!