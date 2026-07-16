Editor’s Note: These three public comments before the Talbot County Board of Education last night capture the growing debate over Atlantic Concrete’s proposed plant near White Marsh Elementary School. Sally Heckman and Trappe businessman Tom Mitchell make the case against the plan, and Atlantic Concrete President David Jones responds. The Trappe Planning Commission will review the proposal on Tuesday, July 21, at 6 p.m.

This video is approximately nine minutes in length. Previous Spy coverage: Proposed Concrete Plant Draws Scrutiny in Trappe