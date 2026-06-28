The preliminary conceptual site plan submitted to the Town of Trappe[/caption]

A proposal to construct a concrete batch plant and prestressed concrete manufacturing facility on nearly 38 acres along Old Trappe Road is raising questions about the future of industrial development in Trappe and its compatibility with the town’s long-term vision.

Plans recently submitted to the Town of Trappe show Atlantic Concrete Company proposing a two-phase project on approximately 37.9 acres at 402 Old Trappe Road, near the intersection of Old Trappe Road and Backtown Road. According to the preliminary site plan, the property is zoned Industrial (I), and the proposed uses are identified as permitted by right within that zoning district.

The conceptual site plan outlines a substantial industrial operation.

Phase One includes a concrete batch plant, a prestressed concrete manufacturing facility, aggregate storage areas, a hopper and truck conveyor system, a 150-by-150-foot concrete storage building, a 150-by-100-foot washout pit, a 10,000-gallon diesel fuel tank, offices, maintenance facilities, parking, and stormwater management. The plans also reserve a large portion of the property for “Phase 2 Improvements TBD,” suggesting future expansion.

To reduce visual impacts, the plans include landscaped buffer areas and rows of proposed trees around much of the site’s perimeter.

While concrete batch plants are common throughout Maryland’s construction industry, residents have expressed concern that a project of this scale could conflict with ongoing efforts to preserve and revitalize Trappe’s historic character. Several have contacted The Spy, urging closer examination of the proposal, citing concerns about truck traffic, noise, dust, and the project’s proximity to town.

At this stage, many important questions remain unanswered.

The preliminary plans do not indicate the expected number of employees, projected truck traffic, proposed hours of operation, production capacity, or the intended markets for the facility’s products. It is also unclear what elements of the project are subject to Planning Commission review and what approvals may already be permitted under the property’s industrial zoning designation.

Those questions could prove central to the public discussion. If the proposed use is indeed permitted by right under the Industrial zoning district, the Planning Commission’s authority may focus primarily on site design, landscaping, drainage, and other development standards rather than whether the use itself should be allowed.

The proposal comes as Trappe continues to navigate broader questions about growth and development. In recent years, debate over the Lakeside project has highlighted differing visions for the town’s future. The proposed Atlantic Concrete facility now presents another test of how Trappe balances economic opportunity with community character.

The Spy will continue reporting on the proposal, including details about the review process, the anticipated impacts of the facility, and opportunities for public comment when the Council discusses the proposal on July 21.