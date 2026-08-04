After 23 years of grantmaking, the Easton-based Qlarant Foundation is doubling down on expanding both its reach and the ways it supports nonprofit organizations. Executive Director Amanda M. Neal said the foundation now operates four major programs, reflecting Qlarant’s growth into a national organization with more than 600 associates working in 40 states.

During its 2026 grant cycle, the foundation awarded $325,000 to 13 organizations across Maryland, Washington, D.C., Texas, Florida, and Georgia. These recipients address a wide range of community needs, including services for justice-involved youth, dental care for the homeless, food assistance, free medical clinics, housing, and cancer support. Neal also mentioned that the foundation aimed to support strong applicants who did not receive direct funding. Through a partnership with the New York-based nonprofit Catchafire, all 138 applicants will gain access to pro bono professional services. Last year’s participating organizations received consulting support valued at over $250,000.

A third program motivates Qlarant associates to volunteer with local organizations in their communities. In just over a year, employees across 25 states have donated more than 4,000 hours to groups such as Civil Air Patrol, Quilts of Valor, humane societies, and booster clubs. The foundation then supports these volunteer efforts by providing financial donations to the participating organizations.

The foundation is also launching a national partnerships program that will connect Qlarant with larger nonprofit efforts around the country. Details are expected to be announced soon. Neal said the four programs are intended to create a broader kind of philanthropy, combining grants, professional support, employee service and national partnerships. “We’re not going to leave any nonprofit behind,” she said.

For more information about the Qlarant Foundation, visit www.qlarant.com/foundation.