I am an early riser; I mean an early riser. I am usually up sometime after 4 AM, but this morning, I couldn’t sleep, so I got up at 3:45 AM.

I began my daily routine. Then everything stopped—the power went out.

I peered out the window, all lights were out, even the streetlights. The dense night cloud cover concealed the moon and masked other ambient light, it was a soundless, deep darkness. The sunrise would be obscured by cloud cover, I knew that only a dim light would slowly appear outside.

Now what?

I searched in the dark for my phone, my only source of light. Grabbing my phone, I fumbled through the apps to find my flashlight (why can I never find it when I need it?). I forgot to recharge my phone overnight. My battery was low.

Trying to go back to bed was fruitless, so I decided to continue my routine in the dark. I found a way to dress and feed the dogs, but that was it. My tea depended on electricity, my morning rituals depended on the Internet and television.

Anxious to try to continue my routine, I took my dogs out for a walk. In that almost total darkness, I gradually became aware its total serenity.

No lights guided my path, no sounds of cars or other city sounds reverberated in the air, just total blackness. We had a welcome rain the night before and the ground was awash in puddles and dew. The humid morning dampened any noise and made the darkness seem closer. I cautiously stepped through it, painfully aware of the pitfalls of using night vision.

After the walk, I returned home. The power had not been restored so I found myself entering the hushed silence of my home. Sitting there, barely able to see my dogs, with my dying phone as my only light source, I lit my scent candles, rummaged through the closet and found a couple of flashlights and turned them on.

There is something cleansing about closing down the primary senses. The stillness was omnipresent, it surrounded me, it enveloped me. The humid darkness clung to me. And at that moment with the dim light of two flashlights, my phone (with its perilously low battery), and the tiny light from candles, I sat there with nothing to do.

The racing thoughts were silenced; and all that I could do was sit in the stillness, waiting for sunrise, waiting for the power to return. The scents from the candles wafted through the air. Everything was still. A dim light permeated the room.

In this clarity, in this stillness, I felt peace. No worries about the future, no recriminations from the past, just calm tranquility. Even my voice was tamped down. I remained there, not sure what I was waiting for. Was I waiting for daylight? for the power to come on? or for this peacefulness to continue?

After an hour and forty-five minutes, the whirr began. A few lights came on. (I had not turned on anything because it was pointless.) A few beeps notified me there was work to do to restore clocks and begin my daily routine.

“I have to write this down,” I thought, to write about the stillness, the tranquility, the calm feelings.

Of course I wanted to go back to technology, I can’t imagine life without it. But in the powerless home, I found a moment of peace.

Angela Rieck, a Caroline County native, received her PhD in Mathematical Psychology from the University of Maryland and worked as a scientist at Bell Labs, and other high-tech companies in New Jersey before retiring as a corporate executive. Angela and her dogs divide their time between St Michaels and Key West Florida. Her daughter lives and works in New York City.