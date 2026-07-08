Boats at Tilghman Island,” by Mark Jacobucci

Since the first fine art gallery opened in Easton in 1997, nearly three decades ago, Troika Gallery has been joined by enough ateliers and exhibition spaces to create a thriving visual arts district.

That growth helps explain why Plein Air Easton has become one of the nation’s most successful festivals of its kind, attracting artists who often sell multiple paintings during the event. The region’s tidewater landscapes inspired the original idea, first championed by artist Nancy Tankersley, now represented by the Trippe Gallery, and brought to life by Avalon Foundation President and CEO Al Bond.

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Nanny Trippe’s photo for 16 painters’ “Variations”

Trippe Gallery opens its fifth annual “Variations: 1 Photograph, 16 Paintings” exhibition on Friday evening. Gallery owner and fine art photographer Nanny Trippe selected what she describes as “a somewhat abstract composition of a stunning yellow finch amongst sunflower stems.” Visitors are invited to match each painting to its artist and vote for their favorite. The exhibit remains on display through August.

Studio B, which joined Easton’s gallery community in 2010, has quietly assembled an impressive record of Plein Air success. According to owner Betty Huang, Studio B artists Charles Newman (2017), Robert J. Simone (2018), and Huihan Chong (2022) have all captured the festival’s Grand Prize. This year the gallery welcomes first-time Plein Air Easton participant Mark Jacobucci, who will demonstrate his painting techniques on Tuesday afternoon, July 14.

Troika Gallery celebrates its own long history during the festival. Co-founder Laura Era, whose portrait of Revolutionary War hero Tench Tilghman hangs in the Talbot County Courthouse, presents “Fabulous Forgeries,” featuring 25 painterly recreations of classic masterpieces by Troika artists. Daniel Weiss, former president and CEO of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and current president and CEO of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, will judge the competition.

History enthusiasts should also visit the Talbot Historical Society’s exhibition, “We the People of Talbot County,” which explores the county’s contributions to the Revolutionary War, including the legacy of financier Robert Morris and the continuing effort to preserve the Robert Morris Inn in Oxford.

Among the newer additions to Easton’s arts community, the Zach Gallery at the Prager Family Arts Center presents Brett Day Windham’s “Gathering the Chesapeake,” featuring works inspired by the region’s flora and fauna. His three-year installation, “Betrayal/Migration,” is a highlight.

Behind the Avalon Theatre, 9S Studios offers an “Alternative Plein Air” exhibition, including Beth-Ann Wilson’s large fluorescent oil paintings that come alive under the flashlight provided beside each work.

Families should stop by Zebra Gallery, where colorful paintings and nearly life-size animal sculptures appeal to younger visitors. Just around the corner, Spiralis Gallery features works by Dane Tilghman, including “Gandy Dancers” and “Bowl of Peas.”

The Talbot Resident Artists (TRA) Gallery continues to showcase artists from across the county. During Plein Air Easton, members of the Chestnut Street Studio Artists from St. Michaels share the gallery throughout July.

On the edge of downtown, The Gallery at the Market at Dover Station features 49 plein air works by Mike Iandola, Dane Tinney, and a dozen other local artists.

As the festival concludes, visitors can browse freshly painted works for sale at the Waterfowl Building. Across South Street, the Academy Art Museum will display this year’s award-winning paintings in its Competition Gallery on July 18 and 19, culminating with the announcement of the 2026 Plein Air Easton Grand Prize winner.

Plein Air Easton Gallery Tour

Academy Art Museum – 106 South St. – academyartmuseum.org

9S Studios – 9A S. Harrison St. – 9sstudios.com

Market at Dover Station – 500 Dover Rd. – doverstation.com

Spiralis Gallery – 35 W. Dover St. – spiralisgallery.com

Studio B – 7B Goldsborough St. – studiobartgallery.com

Talbot Historical Society – 30 S. Washington St. – talbothistory.org

Talbot Resident Artists Gallery – 41 E. Dover St. – talbotarts.org/tra

Trippe Gallery – 23 N. Harrison St. – thetrippegallery.com

Troika Gallery – 9 S. Harrison St. – troikagallery.com

Zach Gallery – 17 S. Washington St. – zachgalleryeaston.com

Zebra Gallery – 9 N. Harrison St. – thezebragallery.com