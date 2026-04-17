The Oxford Commissioners and town staff this week laid out an even more sobering financial picture that will likely shape policy decisions for years to come, as newly analyzed data revealed a structural imbalance in the town’s core infrastructure finances.

At the center of the discussion was the town’s water and sewer system, where officials estimate an annual shortfall of roughly $500,000 when the full cost of operations—including long-overlooked depreciation—is factored in.

The issue stems largely from a major capital investment made earlier in the decade, when Oxford upgraded its wastewater treatment plant at a cost of approximately $20 million. While the project improved environmental performance and regulatory compliance, the long-term financial implications were not fully incorporated into the town’s operating model.

Specifically, the town did not consistently account for depreciation (the annual cost of infrastructure wear and tear), creating what officials now describe as a “false picture” of financial stability.

“We’ve been operating as if we had more flexibility than we actually do,” one commissioner noted during the meeting.

Town Manager Holly Wahl, presenting the findings, showed that over the past four to five years, Oxford has effectively been running at a deficit when measured against true operating costs. Earlier surpluses were, in part, offset by one-time grants that masked underlying imbalances.

The result is a growing gap between what the system costs to maintain and what users currently pay.

Compounding the issue is the town’s limited customer base. With fewer than 600 residential accounts and roughly 65 commercial users, there is little room to spread rising costs without a noticeable impact.

At the same time, infrastructure needs are mounting. Officials pointed to deferred maintenance projects, including costly lagoon dredging required to maintain regulatory compliance, as well as future obligations tied to system upgrades and environmental standards.

The town now faces difficult choices.

Among the options under consideration are restructuring water and sewer rates to better reflect usage, increasing fixed fees, and implementing tiered pricing for high-volume users. Town staff emphasized that any changes would likely need to be phased in over time to avoid sudden shocks.

“There’s no single fix,” Wahl said. “It’s going to take a combination of revenue adjustments, cost controls, and long-term planning.”

Officials also stressed the importance of improving operational discipline, including prioritizing core infrastructure work and making more strategic use of in-house staff to reduce reliance on outside contractors.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, some participants urged perspective, noting that the problem, while significant, is manageable with sustained attention.

Commissioners also agreed that public communication will be critical as the town moves forward. Plans are already being discussed for broader community engagement to explain the financial realities and the rationale behind potential rate changes.

The commissioners are expected to continue refining options in upcoming work sessions, with the goal of adopting a balanced budget by early June.