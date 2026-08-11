Talbot County Public Schools will prohibit students from using cell phones, smartwatches, earbuds, headphones and other personal communication devices throughout the school day beginning August 24, extending a phone-free approach that the district has been testing in its middle schools.

Under the new “No Cell. Bell to Bell.” policy, students at all grade levels will be required to keep personal communication devices out of use from the beginning of the school day until dismissal.

The decision puts Talbot County a year ahead of the timetable established by the Joanne C. Benson Maryland Phone-Free Schools Act, approved by the Maryland General Assembly earlier this year. The law requires Maryland public school systems to establish bell-to-bell restrictions beginning with the 2027-28 school year.

Talbot school officials have been moving in this direction for some time.

The district began a pilot program using locking Yondr cell phone pouches at Easton Middle School during the 2024-25 school year and expanded the program to St. Michaels Middle School in 2025-26. TCPS says initial data and feedback from school administrators indicate that the restrictions have improved student behavior and learning.

The Spy reported last month on the School Board’s decision to move ahead early with the state’s bell-to-bell requirements. At its July 15 meeting, the board voted 4-2 to support purchasing Yondr pouches for high school students if funding could be identified. School administrators told the board that the middle school program had reduced the time teachers and administrators spent confronting students about phones, earbuds, and smartwatches.

The issue also came up during the Spy’s September 2025 interview with Superintendent Sharon Pepukayi, when Pepukayi discussed the district’s efforts to reduce students’ reliance on mobile phones during the school day.

Tuesday’s announcement does not specify whether Yondr pouches will be used at Easton High School and St. Michaels High School when the new policy takes effect.

TCPS cited a range of benefits reported by schools that have adopted phone-free policies, including fewer classroom distractions, less cyberbullying and fighting, greater student engagement, improved attendance and a healthier overall school environment.

The change is expected to be most noticeable at the high school level, where students have traditionally had greater access to their phones during the day. TCPS said exceptions will be available for students with documented medical needs or approved accommodations.

The district also outlined escalating consequences for students who violate the policy. A first violation will result in the phone being taken to the school office, where the student may retrieve it at the end of the day. After a second violation, a parent or guardian must pick up the phone. A third violation will result in an office referral and require a parent to retrieve the device.

After a fourth violation, students will receive another office referral and will be required to turn their phones into the office each day for the remainder of the quarter.

TCPS is asking parents and guardians to discuss the new expectations with their children and review the district’s Student Code of Conduct before school begins.

“At TCPS, we are dedicated to providing a safe, supportive, and engaging learning environment and the best possible conditions for our staff to support students in achieving their full potential,” Pepukayi said in a letter to parents. “We appreciate the TCPS community’s partnership as we implement these new expectations to help support student success.”

The new policy takes effect when students return to school on August 24.