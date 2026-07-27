In 2024, seven conservative Republican members in the Maryland House of Delegates launched the Maryland Freedom Caucus. In January 2025, the Caucus affiliated with the State Freedom Caucus Network after operating as an “unofficial” Freedom Caucus.

One common characteristic of the Maryland Freedom Caucus and The Congressional Freedom Caucus in Washington is a contentious relationship with the Republican leadership of their respective caucuses.

In a phone interview with the Baltimore Sun, State Delegate Robin Grammer, a Maryland Freedom Caucus founder and member, said the Republican caucus has grown ineffective under Minority Leader Jason Buckel’s leadership. Grammer said bluntly, “We created the Freedom Caucus because there was a complete lack of leadership in the House Republican Caucus.

Delegate Buckel has strongly challenged those claims.

In a text message to the Sun, Buckel wrote, “The strategy of the Republican legislative caucus is pretty consistent over the last decade or so. We work very hard to attempt to mitigate the worst aspects of far-left legislation that Annapolis Democrats frequently advance. When we can’t from the minority voting position, we take every reasonable action under the rules of the General Assembly to contest that legislation and to educate the public about its implications. We engage with Democratic leaders to discuss legislation in an effort to express our concerns and see if there are opportunities to have meaningful input, something that many Freedom Caucus members seem to be incapable of. Most Freedom Caucus members elect not to participate with our broader, larger group as to what they are doing or would like to see undertaken as Republicans, so it’s difficult to understand what possible complaints they may have concerning strategy, as frankly most of the time, it’s difficult to ascertain what their strategy is or if it has any practical political value.”

Until the last election cycle, the primary focus of the Maryland Freedom caucus was on supporting or opposing select legislation in the Maryland General Assembly.

Ironically, their most highly publicized success story did not occur in the House of Delegates.

In the 2026 regular General Assembly Session, a majority in the House of Delegates passed a bill to allow for vending machines with contraceptives in public schools including those with preschool students. After the bill was sent to the Senate, the Maryland Freedom Caucus continued a campaign with the message that the bill was “Condoms for Kids.” As a result, the bill was never even considered in the State Senate.

Before the 2026 Maryland House of Delegates primary elections election, the Maryland Freedom Caucus shifted its focus from the legislative arena to the political arena. The Freedom Caucus slate raised more than $171,000 in campaign contributions this cycle.

In due course, the Caucus endorsed three candidates in three Republican primaries for seats in the House of Delegates. In one case, they endorsed a primary challenger to incumbent state Republican delegate Kevin Hornberger.

Working with The State Freedom Caucus Network, The Maryland Freedom Caucus went beyond endorsement.

They sent mailers to Republican voters with a message that Hornberger is a “liberal Republican” who was supported by Governor Wes Moore and former President Joe Biden for voting for several of Moore’s budgets and for supporting a bill designating November 14 as “Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day”, a book the Freedom Caucus branded as “DEI indoctrination” in Maryland schools.

Responding to that challenge, Delegate Hornberger sent messages to voters reminding them of his conservative credentials. He referenced support for first responders, his support for 2nd Amendment gun rights, and his leadership on a Trump-inspired election law requiring proof of citizenship to vote. He also reminded them he was endorsed by the National Rifle Association, a pro-life political action committee, and former Republican Governor Bob Ehrlich.

It was all for naught. Hornberger was defeated by the Freedom Caucus endorsed candidate.

After Hornberger lost, David Roth, President of the State Freedom Caucus Network told a reporter at the Baltimore Banner, “The mission of the State Freedom Caucus Network is to educate voters when their GOP representatives are straying from what they consider Republican ideals. That’s what happened with Hornberger.”

Effective immediately, David Roth, his associates at the State Freedom Caucus Network and the Maryland Freedom Caucus, need to make major hange in their involvement in the political arena in Maryland.

They should not be involved in future Republican primary elections and make support or opposition decisions based on their views on whether or not any Republican candidate is Republican or conservative enough. That lack of involvement includes making endorsements, campaign contributions, and developing and distributing any printed or electronic promotional pieces including mass mailings.

They also need to Collaborate with the Maryland House Republican Caucus Campaign Committee on recruiting, training, and supporting moderate and conservative Republican candidates who can win in Maryland.

Last but not least, they need to revisit and consider the wise and timeless words of Abraham Lincoln, a leader of the Republican Party and first elected Republican United States President. Lincoln said “A house divided house divided cannot stand.”

David Reel is a public affairs consultant. He has been a participant in and observer of politics in Annapolis, Richmond, Memphis, Harrisburg, Philadelphia, and Talbot County. He lives in Easton.