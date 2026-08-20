The USS Gerald Ford refuelling at sea in the eastern Mediterranean, in 2023. Photograph: Jackson Adkins/US Department of Defense/AFP/Getty Images

Last week, President Trump issued an Executive Order involving one of the most complex systems of American aircraft carriers. Among other things, the order directs the Navy to stop the installation of electromechanical aircraft catapults in future Ford-class Nuclear Aircraft Carriers and replace them with old-technology steam-powered devices.

One of the design objectives for the U.S.S. Ford and additional aircraft carriers of the same class to be built in the future is to simplify mechanics and reduce the crew complement. Around 5,000 sailors are now required to operate America’s older aircraft carriers, including the troubled U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln. Despite being a larger boat, the Ford requires about 1,000 fewer crew, a reduction that makes supplying and operating the ship easier. It also results in a healthier environment for those aboard.

Trump’s rationale for the change was not based on a study of the engineering involved in aircraft catapults and other systems, which is complex, but rather on his long-held belief that the new catapult system is inferior to the old one.

Trump is not an engineer. Engineers and Naval officers who are experts in aircraft carriers decided to use the new, innovative technology for the ships’ aircraft catapults years ago after careful consideration.

Trump’s announcement has not been well received. Former Naval aviator, astronaut, and now U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) commented on MSNOW, “Donald Trump knows nothing about this stuff.” Kelly added, “He’s a marginally failed real estate developer with multiple bankruptcies. He shouldn’t be weighing in on systems, on aircraft carriers.”

Kelly is right and, as a Senator, may have an opportunity to share his expertise with Congress as it reviews the costs involved with implementing Trump’s order.

Trump’s foray into aircraft launch systems is not his first exercise in naval engineering and design. On December 22, 2025, at an event at Mar-a-Lago, with great fanfare, Trump announced “Trump-Class Battleships.” The news surprised naval experts. The last U.S. battleship, the U.S.S. Missouri, was retired in 1992.

Trump has also proposed a major redesign of Ford-class nuclear aircraft carriers, moving the control tower, often called “the island,” to the center of future carriers in the Ford class. The change would cost billions and would make the ships less efficient in storing and launching aircraft.

Amazingly, when Trump announced the battleships, he announced the Navy would design the ships “along with me, because I’m a very aesthetic person.” Trump then recalled calling a proposed Navy frigate “terrible looking” in 2020 and commented, “let’s make it beautiful.”

Large ships, obviously including aircraft carriers as well as battleships, are seen by some as indefensible against hypersonic missiles, mass drone attacks, and other modern anti-ship weaponry. The new battleships, part of Trump’s proposed “Golden Fleet” initiative, will also be costly--the first ship, the U.S.S. Defiant, will cost $23.4 billion to build, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Subsequent ships in the class will cost around $18 billion, assuming there are no cost overruns.

Congress has not yet approved funding for the first Trump-class battleship as of this writing.

Trump should stay out of the technical engineering decisions involved in the modern Navy. He has no relevant credentials, skills, or experience. Jimmy Carter, a nuclear-trained Navy Officer who served on submarines, never issued an Executive Order like the one Trump did on August 14. He knew better. Leave the engineering to the engineers and the design to the designers.

Time will tell whether Trump’s two initiatives into the world of naval engineering will work out. If the battleships prove to be a mistake, Trump will not be held accountable, but the impact on national security and the federal debt could be significant.

The Trump presidency gets more bizarre by the day. Even if you are among the President’s supporters, you know what I mean.

Doesn’t Trump have enough to do with the war in Iran, tariffs, Air Force One, the ballroom, hosting sporting events, personally participating (and winning) club golf tournaments, retribution against his enemies, and keeping the Epstein files secret?

What should we expect next? It will get worse.

J.E. Dean writes on politics, government, goldendoodles, and other subjects. A former counsel on Capitol Hill and public affairs consultant, Dean is an advocate for democracy, sanity, and the rule of law.