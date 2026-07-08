Our 250th birthday is in the rearview mirror—barely so. Thankfully the bride and groom (Swift and Kelce) didn’t let the press in their wedding. As it was, thousands of words and hundreds of images of the wedding couple and their friends competed with the World Cup soccer festival for the headlines.

While many thoughtful words were used to recount American history, the hyper-polarized political environment kneecapped unity. So let me go local; history at our front door.

There is an Innkeeper—somewhere—whose foresight and ambition will be a capstone on his/her history. Most businesses are started and then sold and sold again or shut down and at the end of the day only a family historian can connect the dots. We know about Thomas Edison and General Electric or Apple and Steve Jobs, but not many businesses are summarized with a historical explanation point.

The Robert Morris Inn stands ready to be one. From its origins to its strategic and scenic location, to its prospective owner’s financial risk-taking there is a rich story in the making which will overcome generational inertia.

The Maryland Historic Trust emphasizes the Robert Morris Inn’s architectural importance and its contribution to the historic fabric of colonial Oxford. It hints of its importance in the larger Revolutionary War fabric. I suspect it has chosen to emphasize what is without question. It has chosen to avoid conflicting stories about construction details, what remains of the original building, the date of its beginning and the roles played by Robert Morris Senior and then Junior.

What is certain is that Robert Morris, whether senior or junior, were Revolutionary movers and shakers. George Washington led the rebels and he was also short of money. Money was a necessity—soldier pay and armaments led the list of bills. Evidence points to President George Washington turning to Robert Morris Jr. And then Morris using his financial acumen and standing to become his characterization—the Revolutionary Financier.

The Inn is now shuttered awaiting a modern day financier. But, more importantly, awaiting a contemporary patriot whose know-how will combine historical respect with Innkeeping savvy. What a story! What a destination!

The Inn’s rescue and health and the owner’s leadership will not be obscured. Unlike the 18th Century and the frontier tools writers used to tell and record their stories, the 21st Century tools will chronicle the new version of the old Inn and its savior.

Final thoughts. What role should Town leaders play? Should history recount a story of collaboration? Or might history record a hands-off attitude or a prescriptive one and then demolition.

The Town leaders are faced with a challenging set of circumstances. The Inn’s owner is out of money. He wants financial relief—bankruptcy is the reset.

The underlying asset—the historic Inn—is not just historic, but is also a market asset. At this point it is likely that prospective owners are waiting for a bankruptcy sale—preferring to buy at the lowest possible price.

What is the town to do? It does not own the Inn. It is not swimming in money. Some believe the prevailing view of Town leaders is to let market forces make the ultimate decision. Tear it down or fix it up.

If that is the leader’s view, I would urge them to reconsider. The failure of today’s owner or lender should not be allowed to demolish this historic site by neglect.

The 251st year since our founding should be used to creatively facilitate market forces, not be victimized by them. For example, the next owner should be able to move quickly—permit procedures should be shortened. And Town leaders should be careful to avoid substituting their views for the risk-takers ones. The Inn will need to be upgraded and updated and the new owner will be putting his/her capital and reputation on the line.

Oxford is about ten miles from Highway 50, a dominant artery of traffic. Its economic growth and associated tax revenue depend on drivers turning West at Oxford Road. Its economic growth will inevitably turn on “destination sites.” Understandably and appreciatively there will be no franchise restaurants.

Seasonally, in particular, Doc’s Sunset Grill and the Scottish Highland Creamery attract visitors. Soon the Oxford Inn will join those destination sites. The key is destination and the Robert Morris Inn can once again be a part of that attraction. The fewer destination sites the fewer people will make that necessary turn.

Interestingly until there is a new owner with new plans, the Town has its reputation on the line.

Al Sikes is the former Chair of the Federal Communications Commission under George H.W. Bush. Al writes on themes from his book, Culture Leads Leaders Follow published by Koehler Books. He had his wife, Marty, reside in Oxford, Maryland.