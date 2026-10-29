Cancer is a plague in my family. But not just us. Cancer attacks so many families, besides not smoking, avoiding the sun, and managing our weight, there is little that we can do to avoid it. Its randomness makes it more frightening. Most cancer treatment focus is detecting it early. But treatment is changing.

In the past, cancer treatment relied on three treatments: cut it out with surgery, burn it out with radiation, or poison it with chemotherapy. Chemotherapy was ground-breaking in its time, but it is notoriously undiscriminating, killing all rapidly dividing cells including cancer, hair, gut lining, and bone marrow.

Today, oncology is undergoing a fundamental paradigm shift. It is moving away from broad spectrum toxicity toward a more precise strategy: decoding the tumor’s molecular blueprint and training the body’s own defense systems to dismantle it.

This revolution is based on two technological and scientific leaps:

Targeted Therapy: Instead of attacking each fast-growing cell, like most chemotherapy, targeted therapies act like precision-guided missiles. By sequencing a patient’s specific tumor DNA, oncologists identify driver mutations—such as EGFR in non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 for breast cancer, or BRAF in melanoma—and administer medications designed specifically to shut those driver signals down. It attacks the tumor precisely

Immunotherapy: The other new technology, immunotherapy, activates the body’s innate defenses. Cancer cells routinely evade detection by displaying “don’t eat me” proteins (such as PD-L1) that fool our T-cells into passing them by. Immunotherapy drugs allow our immune system to attack cancer cells that are disguising themselves as regular cells. Drugs like Keytruda and Opdivo allow T-cells to recognize and destroy malignant tissue.

There are also CAR-T cell therapies which are individualized treatments. Medications are created by harvesting a cancer patient’s T-cells (our immune cells), and genetically re-engineering them in a lab to seek out specific cancer antigens. Then they re-infuse them back into the patient’s bloodstream to hunt down blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma.

The clinical data reflects an unprecedented shift in outcomes, particularly for advanced diagnoses once considered an automatic death sentence. We are starting to make inroads in cancer—the US cancer death rate has dropped 35% from its peak in 1991. This is due to early detection, lower smoking rates, and new targeted treatments.

While the paradigm shift is impressive, it is incomplete. There are cancers like pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma still have lower survival rates.

The next phase focuses on overcoming hurdles using:

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs): “Biological trojan horses” which attach a targeted antibody to a micro-dose of chemotherapy, delivering toxic payloads inside tumor cells while sparing healthy tissue.

Cancer Vaccines: Personalized mRNA vaccines that are designed after surgery to train the immune system to recognize remaining neoantigens, aiming to prevent recurrence.

Early Detection: Simple blood tests capable of detecting circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) before a mass shows up on a traditional CT or MRI scan.

Cancer medicine is transitioning from a crisis-response discipline into an engineered, targeted field. It is moving us closer to a future where advanced cancer is managed as a controlled, chronic condition—or, with increasing frequency, a curable one.

These are exciting times.

Angela Rieck, a Caroline County native, received her PhD in Mathematical Psychology from the University of Maryland and worked as a scientist at Bell Labs, and other high-tech companies in New Jersey before retiring as a corporate executive. Angela and her dogs divide their time between St Michaels and Key West Florida. Her daughter lives and works in New York City.