My mom was a storyteller. She would sit on our childhood beds and tell stories in which my siblings and I were the heroes. Many of these adventures came from her favorite childhood books, including Treasure Island, Swiss Family Robinson, Robinson Crusoe, A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court, Pinocchio, and The Jungle Book, stories she had read aloud to us.

In her retellings, we were always the heroes who saved the day, standing firmly on the side of right. I was never weaker or less capable than my brothers. In these stories, I was just as strong, confident, and powerful as they were. My mother gave me a place in those adventures where courage mattered more than whether I was a girl or a boy.

Mom also told us stories about her own magical childhood, filled with dolls, dollhouses, handmade dresses, and beloved servants whom she remembered with great affection. Through her stories, I imagined a world that seemed both enchanting and far removed from my own.

There is one story, however, that confused me. It offered a glimpse into a world of social rules I did not fully understand as a child.

Mom had attended Stephens College in Missouri but left because she was homesick and had found herself amid what she described as a bevy of Southern belle meanness. She returned home to New York and began taking music and art classes at Columbia University. Each day, she traveled by train from Bronxville to Manhattan on the same commuter train her father took to work.

Yet my grandfather had specifically instructed her that they must not sit together on the train. Someone might think he was “robbing the cradle,” he explained, and that would be inappropriate.

As a child, I found this puzzling. He was her father, after all. Why should two family members be unable to sit together? Only later could I begin to appreciate how much importance that world placed on appearances, propriety, and the opinions of others.

My mother’s stories gave me more than adventures. They gave me a childhood in which I could be brave, capable, and certain of my place among the heroes. And through the stories she told about her own life, she left me glimpses of another time—a world of childhood enchantment, family expectations, and social boundaries that I was only beginning to understand.

Perhaps that was part of her gift as a storyteller: she could make the past come alive, whether through a daring adventure on a distant island or a seemingly ordinary train ride into Manhattan. Long after the stories ended and the lights were turned out, they continued to shape the way I saw the world and my place in it.

Kate Emery General is a retired chef/restaurant owner who was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming. Kate loves her grandchildren, knitting, and watercolor painting. Kate and her husband, Matt are longtime residents of Cambridge’s West End where they enjoy swimming and bicycling.