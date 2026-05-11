Dorchester Chamber of Commerce President, Alessandro Nardi. CLICK IMAGE TO VIEW DISCUSSION

The Cambridge Spy’s Zack Taylor sat down recently with the new Dorchester Chamber of Commerce President, Alessandro Nardi. During the conversation he learned about what drives Nardi’s enthusiasm for his new role.

Nardi, a resident of Cambridge, Maryland, brings 22 years of diplomatic leadership experience to the role.



Nardi's distinguished career with the U.S. Department of State involved leading complex negotiations, coordinating policy across federal and state agencies, and building broad coalitions. His work spanned critical areas including economic development, national security, and environmental policy, demonstrating a strong track record of collaborative achievement.



Since 2020, Nardi has called Dorchester County home, residing on a small farm in the Neck District. He is actively involved in the community as a member of Old Trinity Episcopal Church and the Cambridge Yacht Club. His diverse professional background also includes experience in tourism, medical and scientific research, and hospitality, which has fostered a deep appreciation for the vital role small businesses and entrepreneurs play in thriving communities.

Why you might enjoy listening to the conversation with the Spy…

This discussion with Alessandro Nardi, the new president of the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce, offers a personal and optimistic perspective on the past, present, and future of a unique county. You should listen to this transcript to hear a passionate new community leader of the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce articulate a compelling vision for what makes this region special and where it’s headed.

Nardi, who has lived up and down the East Coast, shares his admiration for the county’s natural beauty, from its captivating coastline to its abundant wildlife. He express a heartfelt appreciation for the local culture, highlighting the beautiful blend of tradition and modernity. You’ll hear him speak with reverence for long-standing ways of life, such as agriculture and working on the water, while also looking forward to future investments in manufacturing, hospitality, and landmark projects like the Cambridge waterfront development.

Nardi outlines plans for his active role and mission. He conveys an enthusiasm for the local business community’s entrepreneurial spirit and optimism. You will learn about his primary goals: to connect with as many businesses as possible (both members and non-members of the chamber), understand their challenges, and demonstrate the tangible value the Chamber of Commerce provides. He seeks to position the organization as a vital hub for connection, support, and solutions. This is not just a job; it’s a form of public service he considers an honor.

If you are a resident, a business owner, or simply someone interested in what drives a community’s economic and cultural vitality, this discussion is for you. It’s a chance to hear a dedicated leader lay out a hopeful and actionable roadmap for fostering growth while preserving the cherished history and character of the Dorchester County.



More about Alessandro Nardi

A graduate of Harvard University, Nardi earned a Master’s degree in Public Policy from the Kennedy School of Government, specializing in negotiation and conflict resolution. Born and raised in Boston by Italian immigrant parents, he learned early the importance of hard work, strong communities, and enduring relationships. He is the proud father of two children, Luca and Katherine Charlotte.



"Entrepreneurs are optimists at their core. To start a business, take a risk, and build something from nothing – you have to believe that tomorrow can be better than today," said Alessandro Nardi. "Optimism for the future, nurtured through public service, has driven me throughout my career. The spirit of this Chamber and of the Dorchester County community is built on exactly that kind of optimism. I believe great things are in store for this County and for our Eastern Shore community, and I cannot wait to get to work to do my part in making that happen. I extend my sincere thanks to the Chamber’s Board of Directors, staff, members, partners, and civic and community leaders and government officials for their warm welcome. Together, you embody the strength of this Chamber and the Dorchester County community, and I am eager to contribute to that future alongside you."



The Chamber’s Board of Directors expressed enthusiasm for Nardi’s leadership and vision as he steps into this pivotal role. Danielle Johnson, Board Chair, said “We are very excited to have Alessandro join the Chamber and we are confident he will continue the positive momentum the Chamber has experienced in recent years.”



Nardi consults with former Chamber CEO Bill Christopher on some promotional items. Christopher is temporarily helping out as Nardi settles in as the new president and CEO.

The current President/CEO, Bill Christopher, is retiring after serving in the role for a little over 10 years. He will be working with Alessandro and the Board for the next couple of months to ensure a smooth transition. Bill says, “My time at the Chamber has been rewarding as I worked with great people in a wonderful community. I am very excited to turn over the reins of the Chamber to Alessandro and have a great deal of confidence he will take the organization to the next level.”

About the Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce : In business since 1921, the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce is the community's oldest, largest and most effective business advocate. From the land, water, warehouse, or factory floor; from the retail store or restaurant; from the gallery, museum or local not for profit members have united under the umbrella of the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce with a common Mission – “To Advance Dorchester County through educating, promoting and nurturing a strong, resilient business community.”



Contact : Alessandro Nardi, President/CEO, email: president@dorchesterchamber.org Phone: (410) 228-3575

http://www.dorchesterchamber.org/





