I’ve noticed that I’ve been in a holding pattern for almost a year. There have been too many changes to count, most of them completely beyond my control. Life has felt like one long stretch of waiting for the other shoe to drop. I hesitate to commit to something as simple as taking a class because, at any moment, we could find ourselves back at Johns Hopkins.

This week, with Mercury in retrograde, I’ve felt especially fractious, grumpy, and impatient. Whether the planets deserve the blame or not, those emotions have been close to the surface. Still, I’ve made myself do the things I know must: walking my dog, watering the garden, cooking, cleaning, and grocery shopping, despite the excruciating heat and humidity. None of those tasks have sounded appealing, but I managed to gain a sense of accomplishment after completing them.

All of the jobs I’ve held in my life, including being a stay-at-home mom, required scheduling. Whether I was coordinating a household, managing appointments, juggling school activities, or balancing responsibilities in the workplace, success depended on planning ahead. Calendars, routines, and timelines gave shape to my days and helped me care for the people and tasks entrusted to me.

Now, living in a season where so much is beyond my control, I’ve realized that what I miss isn’t simply being busy, it’s being able to make plans. It’s difficult to commit to a class, a trip, or even a project when life feels like it’s always waiting for the next upheaval or emergency. Scheduling has always been one of the ways I created purpose and stability. Without that ability, I sometimes feel untethered.

The challenge isn’t learning how to be flexible. It’s learning how to find meaning in a life that, for now, resists being scheduled at all. My mornings feel solid. I know how to spend them, and I usually accomplish the goals I set for myself. There is comfort in that structure and satisfaction in seeing progress.

It’s the afternoons that have become more difficult to navigate. Once the morning’s momentum fades, I often feel untethered, unsure of what deserves my attention. It’s not that I have nothing to do; it’s that I’m struggling to feel that I’m using this unexpected season of waiting well. I find myself caught between wanting to plan for a future that keeps shifting and trying to be fully present contributing to a life that feels suspended.

Looking back on what this first year of retirement might really be teaching me is that the challenge of waiting is its own kind of work. It asks for patience without offering certainty, flexibility without a clear destination, and hope without a timetable. I know that I haven’t mastered any of those things yet, but I am beginning to recognize that this in-between season won’t last forever. Until it ends, maybe the challenge isn’t to fill every afternoon perfectly, but to give myself permission to sit and read even while so much remains unresolved.

Who knew that retirement could be so tricky?

Kate Emery General is a retired chef/restaurant owner who was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming. Kate loves her grandchildren, knitting, and watercolor painting. Kate and her husband, Matt are longtime residents of Cambridge’s West End where they enjoy swimming and bicycling.