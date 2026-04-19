In an evening involving a collaboration with MPT, the Avalon Foundation, the Spy, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and Chesapeake Forum, a packed audience at the Avalon theater listened to a conversation with the Emmy Award winning senior producer who created the leading MPT film, Lifeblood: Chesapeake River Stories and then had a first look at the 60 minute film.

You can review the entire SCHEDULE for Chesapeake Bay week and pick the films of interest to you.

View the film by clicking Lifeblood: Chesapeake River Stories or click the image below.

Click on the image to open

While there are initial broadcast times showing when the films will first be aired, once aired all of MPT’s fine work is now available to screen where you enjoy watching fine programing. For all the details about the new MPT screening capabilities, CLICK HERE.

Now you can see what you want, where and when you want!

Thank you MPT!