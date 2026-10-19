With the November 3 election approaching, the Spy encourages Talbot County voters to take some time to get to know the candidates seeking seats on the County Council.

We believe that long-form interviews are perhaps the best way to understand the people asking for your vote. Unlike campaign advertisements, brief public appearances, or prepared statements, these conversations give candidates the opportunity to explain their positions, discuss their priorities, and reveal something about their personalities and approaches to public service.

Our goal is to give voters an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates, in their own words, before making an important decision about Talbot County’s future.

Below are the Spy’s interviews with County Council candidates. We encourage readers to watch the conversations and draw their own conclusions.

At the time of this release, we have not interviewed Christian Mackendrick due to scheduling conflicts.

When and Where to Vote

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2026, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Early voting runs October 22–29, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, at the Easton Fire House, 315 Leonard Rieck Drive. On Election Day, voters must use their assigned polling locations. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by November 3 or returned to an official drop box by 8 p.m. that day. For polling locations and additional information, visit the Maryland State Board of Elections.

Democrats

Michael Bibb

Susan Delean-Botkin

Marvin Foster

Pete Lesher

Brian Naranjo

Republicans

Chuck Callahan

Frank Gunsallus

Dave Stepp

Wade Strickland

Cover: Candidate interview stills from The Spy; montage resized with white margins to preserve all nine portraits.

Originally published in The Talbot Spy.