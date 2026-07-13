Last week, Michael Sanderson, executive director of the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo, didn’t hold back when he remarked to the Dorchester County Council that the state of Maryland was looking at the most serious budget crisis he’s seen in over 30 years working in Annapolis. A combination of sluggish state revenue, rising education costs, and new federal spending pressures has created what he calls a “perfect storm” for the 2027 budget cycle.

That was reason enough for the Spy to reach out to Sanderman to understand more about his warning to local governments as they face the growing cost of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the state’s projected multi-billion-dollar budget gap, and the difficult choices those governments may face as education spending continues to crowd out funding for other essential services.

Whether you’re an elected official, school leader, or taxpayer, this discussion offers an early look at the financial challenges that could impact county budgets and local tax bills for years to come.

This video is approximately 12 minutes in length.