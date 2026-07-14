Every month, Maryland political analysts Len Foxwell and Clayton Mitchell break down the politics and personalities shaping the state and the region on the Spy podcast Maryland Caucus.

This week, Len and Clayton discuss the political fate of the Republican Party in Maryland after the election of MAGA-endorsed Dan Cox in last month’s primary, and how this will impact the redistricting debate in Annapolis this summer.



This video is approximately 18 minutes in length.