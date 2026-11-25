Every week, Maryland political analysts Len Foxwell and Clayton Mitchell break down the politics and personalities shaping the state and the region on the Spy podcast Maryland Caucus.

This week, Len and Clayton discuss media reports spotlighting the military career of newly re-elected Governor Wes Moore and the political questions it raises for both the governor and those challenging him on this record. The two also share their political hot takes of the week.

This video is approximately 18 minutes in length.

Len Foxwell is the principal of Tred Avon Strategies, a communications and political consulting firm in Annapolis. A Johns Hopkins lecturer and HopStart director, Len previously served as Chief of Staff to Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot. He holds a B.A. in Political Science from Salisbury University, where he also served as Special Assistant to the President. Clayton A. Mitchell, Sr. is a lifelong Eastern Shoreman, an attorney, and former Chairman of the Maryland Department of Labor's Board of Appeals. He is co-host of the Gonzales/Mitchell Show podcast that discusses politics, business, and cultural issues. He currently advises the Ed Hale for Governor campaign.